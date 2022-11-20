Five youngest players in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday (Nov. 20). Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, we will take a look at five youngest players in the upcoming World Cup.

Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco)/ 10 May 2004 (age 18 years)

18-year-old Bilal El Khannouss has made Morocco's 26-man squad for the World Cup. The youngster has impressed with Genk in Belgium and had the option to choose to represent the Red Devils rather than Morocco but he has opted to represent the African nation. The attacking midfielder formerly represented Belgium at the u15 and u16 levels.

Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica)/15 June 2004 (age 18 years)

Costa Rica have a number of quality young players in their squad and Jewison Bennette is the youngest of them. The 18-year-old winger played an important role in helping Costa Rica clinch 19 points out of a possible 21 from their last seven World Cup qualifiers. Bennette plays for Sunderland in the Championship and has scored three goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Gavi (Spain)/ 5 August 2004 (age 18 years)

Advertisement

Gavi is the youngest player in Luis Enrique's Spain side which is quite youthful. The Barcelona midfielder already has 13 caps for La Roja Furia and will be a key player for Spain in the World Cup. He won the Kopa trophy as well as the European Golden Boy this year and will be keen to impress in Qatar.

Garang Kuol (Australia)/ 15 September 2004 (age 18 years)

18-year-old Garang Kuol has made the 26-man squad for Australia in the World Cup. Quite surprisingly, Kuol is yet to start a league game in his senior footballing career and is a bit of an unknown commodity heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is join Premier League side Newcastle United in January 2022 and has impressed with some performances off the bench for his current side Central Coast Mariners

Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany)/ 20 November 2004 (age 17 years)

Youssoufa Moukoko is regarded as one of the biggest talents in world football right now and has made the World Cup squad for Germany. In the absence of Timo Werner due to injury, Moukoko could well get his chance under Hansi Flick. The teenager has been brilliant for Borussia Dortmund this season and has been one of their best players. Moukoko will be looking to make his debut for the German national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.