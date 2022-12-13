FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: France vs Morocco: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

France are still on course to successfully defend their title as attention now turns to their next clash against Morocco in the World Cup semifinal.

At the FIFA World Cup no nation has not successfully defended its championship in more than 60 years.

However, if France were to win in the end, everything will be different in Qatar in the World Cup 2022.

The defending champions advanced to the semifinals after defeating England 2-1 and now will be up against a Morocco side that are experiencing a fairytale run. After defeating Spain and Portugal in consecutive rounds, they will be full of confidence to become the first African team to go to the semifinals.

Here is a look at all you need to know about France vs Morocco:

Date: 15th December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

France vs Morocco Key Players to Watch:

France: Although France have plenty of attacking options in their ranks who could impact a game in their own way. But their midfield combination has been the most effective so far. Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot have managed a formidable partnership in the middle, and their involvement in the game could be the key factor once again.

Advertisement

Morocco: The Atlas Lion will depend much on their backline. The injury to captain Roman Saiss could be a big setback and in his absence, how the defence responds will be a thing to watch. The performances of the likes of Hakimi, Dari and others will be key.