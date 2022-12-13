FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals: France vs Morocco: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips
France are still on course to successfully defend their title as attention now turns to their next clash against Morocco in the World Cup semifinal.
At the FIFA World Cup no nation has not successfully defended its championship in more than 60 years.
However, if France were to win in the end, everything will be different in Qatar in the World Cup 2022.
The defending champions advanced to the semifinals after defeating England 2-1 and now will be up against a Morocco side that are experiencing a fairytale run. After defeating Spain and Portugal in consecutive rounds, they will be full of confidence to become the first African team to go to the semifinals.
Here is a look at all you need to know about France vs Morocco:
Date: 15th December 2022
Time: 12:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Al Bayt Stadium
TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD
Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)
France vs Morocco Key Players to Watch:
France: Although France have plenty of attacking options in their ranks who could impact a game in their own way. But their midfield combination has been the most effective so far. Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot have managed a formidable partnership in the middle, and their involvement in the game could be the key factor once again.
Morocco: The Atlas Lion will depend much on their backline. The injury to captain Roman Saiss could be a big setback and in his absence, how the defence responds will be a thing to watch. The performances of the likes of Hakimi, Dari and others will be key.
On paper, France will come into the semifinal game as favourites against Morocco. As per quality and experience, Didier Deschamp's unit is far superior to the African giants. However, the World Cup has seen enough upsets already and a team that have conceded only one goal throughout the tournament will definitely not be a pushover.

France vs Morocco Possible Line Ups:

France Starting XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Morocco Starting XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Noussair Mazraoui; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

France vs Morocco My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe (Vice-Captain), Olivier Giroud (Captain), Youssef En-Nesyri
France vs Morocco Dream11 Prediction:
