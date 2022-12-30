Granit Xhaka feels Arsenal have something special planned amid outstanding run

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is stoked to be a part of Arsenal's recent resurgence and says the club have "something special planned" as they continue their outstanding campaign.

A comeback victory over West Ham on Boxing Day extended the Gunners' unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine games, with Mikel Arteta's side currently top of the table with a five point lead.

The club have exceeded expectations with an improbable push for Premier League glory, and are reportedly eyeing further additions in the January transfer window in their bid to clinch a league title for the first time since 2004.

Xhaka has played an integral role in Arsenal's success this term, creating 22 chances and contributing four assists in 15 appearances, and has teased the club have "something special" up their sleeves.

"Of course, I'm happy that we're on a very good path at Arsenal," he told Keystone-SDA.

"I feel completely at ease and enjoy an enormous amount of confidence there. We have something special planned in London.

"We discussed everything [with Arteta about the World Cup], yes. He can read me like nobody else," Xhaka added.

Xhaka's Switzerland made a disappointing exit from the World Cup after a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Portugal, and Xhaka says he is past that and ready to take up the new challenge with the Gunners.

Xhaka has had a fair share of a topsy-turvy ride at the North London club. He was at odds with the fans once and was stripped of captaincy duties by then-manager Unai Emery. But Arteta's arrival at the helm changed his mind and the Swiss remained at the Emirates.

He is having a fantastic season for the Gunners with a more advanced role, something that was never seen since his Arsenal arrival in 2016.

The Gunners round off 2022 with a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, before hosting fellow high-fliers Newcastle United three days later.

Arsenal will be entering the January transfer window with recruitment in their mind. Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury during the World Cup and will miss a couple of months. Arsenal have been linked with Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk and Portugal forward Joao Felix.