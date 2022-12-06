I cried a lot - Neymar relieved to score goals for Brazil again after injury scare

Brazil thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the World Cup to book their place in the quarterfinals. And in the match, their talisman Neymar played a huge part after returning from injury. And the player says he cried fearing his World Cup future after the injury scare.

Neymar was left out of Brazil's final two group games after sustaining an ankle injury late in Brazil's first group game against Serbia. However, the 30-year-old was deemed fit enough to play 81 minutes of their clash against South Korea. And Neymar capped off his return with a goal as well, his first in this edition of the World Cup.

Neymar looked visibly distraught after his injury in the Serbia match, and the player revealed that he himself feared the worst after sustaining the injury. But the former Barcelona star revealed he was lucky and relieved to be back on the pitch after 11 days and score for his country.

"I was very scared," Neymar said in his post-match interview.

"I was doing well after a positive start to the season, so suffering an injury like the one I had was very hard. I spent the night crying a lot. But everything worked out in the end; the effort was worth it. All suffering is valid."

"I'd like to thank god for the strength I've been given to be back on the pitch, to be able to train and do everything I needed to be on the pitch again.