I-League 2022-23: Schedule, Dates, Kick Off Times, Venues, Telecast and Live Streaming Information
I-League 2022-23 season will kick off with current title-holders Gokulam Kerala hosting Mohammedan SC in the curtain-raiser at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on November 12, 2022.
Unlike the last two seasons in which the tournament's format was shortened, I-League will return to the traditional home and away games in a double round-robin format. Each team will play two matches against every other team at home and away.
This season will also see only 12 teams compete compared to the 13 last season. Developmental side Indian Arrows have been disbanded and that has allowed Kenkre FC to return to the first division of I-League despite their relegation last season.
A total of 129 games will be played this season and matches will kick off at 2 PM, 4:30 PMand 7:30 PM. The table topper will be declared the league's winner at the end of the season, and also receive promotion to 2023-24 Indian Super League, while the two teams with the lowest points will be relegated to 2023-24 I-League 2nd Division.
Now, let's take a look at the I-League 2022-23 Schedule, Dates, Kick Off Times Venues, Telecast and Live Streaming Information:
|Team
|Club Location
|Home Venue(s)
|Aizawl
|Aizawl, Mizoram
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|Churchill Brothers
|Margao, Goa
|GMC Athletic Stadium
|Gokulam Kerala
|Calicut, Kerala and Manjeri, Kerala
|EMS Stadium and Payyanad Stadium
|Kenkre FC
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Cooperage Ground
|Mohammedan
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|NEROCA
|Imphal, Manipur
|Khuman Lampak Main Stadium
|RoundGlass Punjab
|Mohali, Chandigarh
|Tau Devi Lal Stadium (Haryana)
|Rajasthan United
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|Ambedkar Stadium (New Delhi)
|Real Kashmir
|Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
|Bakshi Stadium and TRC Turf Ground
|Sreenidi Deccan
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|Deccan Arena
|Sudeva Delhi
|New Delhi, Delhi
|Chhatrasal Stadium
|TRAU
|Imphal, Manipur
|Khuman Lampak Main Stadium
|Date
|Fixture (Home vs Away)
|Time in IST
|12 November 2022
|Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC
|4:30 PM
|13 November 2022
|NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir
|4:30 PM
|14 November 2022
|Sudeva Delhi vs Kenkre FC
|4:30 PM
|14 November 2022
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan
|7 PM
|15 November 2022
|Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC
|4:30 PM
|15 November 2022
|Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan United
|7 PM
|18 November 2022
|Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|2 PM
|18 November 2022
|NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi
|4:30 PM
|19 November 2022
|Real Kashmir vs Rajasthan United
|2 PM
|20 November 2022
|Churchill Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan
|2 PM
|20 November 2022
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC
|4:30 PM
|21 November 2022
|TRAU FC vs Kenkre FC
|7 PM
|21 November 2022
|Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi
|4:30 PM
|22 November 2022
|Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala
|4:30 PM
|23 November 2022
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Rajasthan United
|4:30 PM
|23 November 2022
|Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC
|7 PM
|24 November 2022
|Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU FC
|2 PM
|24 November 2022
|Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers
|4:30 PM
|26 November 2022
|Sudeva Delhi vs Rajasthan United
|2 PM
|27 November 2022
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala
|2 PM
|27 November 2022
|Mohammedan SC vs TRAU FC
|4:30 PM
|28 November 2022
|Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers
|4:30 PM
|28 November 2022
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|29 November 2022
|Kenkre FC vs NEROCA FC
|7 PM
|01 December 2022
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC
|2 PM
|01 December 2022
|Real Kashmir vs TRAU FC
|4:30 PM
|02 December 2022
|Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|03 December 2022
|Rajasthan United vs NEROCA FC
|2 PM
|04 December 2022
|Sudeva Delhi vs RoundGlass Punjab
|2 PM
|04 December 2022
|Kenkre FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|4:30 PM
|06 December 2022
|Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan
|4:30 PM
|06 December 2022
|Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan SC
|7 PM
|07 December 2022
|Rajasthan United vs Sreenidi Deccan
|4:30 PM
|07 December 2022
|Gokulam Kerala vs Sudeva Delhi
|7 PM
|08 December 2022
|Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC
|2 PM
|08 December 2022
|TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab
|4:30 PM
|10 December 2022
|Sudeva Delhi vs Churchill Brothers
|2 PM
|11 December 2022
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC
|2 PM
|11 December 2022
|TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC
|4:30 PM
|12 December 2022
|Real Kashmir vs RoundGlass Punjab
|4:30 PM
|12 December 2022
|Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United
|7 PM
|13 December 2022
|Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC
|7 PM
|14 December 2022
|Sudeva Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan
|7 PM
|15 December 2022
|TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United
|2 PM
|15 December 2022
|Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC
|4:30 PM
|16 December 2022
|Churchill Brothers vs RoundGlass Punjab
|2 PM
|16 December 2022
|Mohammedan SC vs Real Kashmir
|4:30 PM
|17 December 2022
|Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC
|2 PM
|20 December 2022
|Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC
|4:30 PM
|20 December 2022
|Rajasthan United vs Aizawl FC
|7 PM
|21 December 2022
|NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|4:30 PM
|21 December 2022
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala
|7 PM
|22 December 2022
|Sudeva Delhi vs Mohammedan SC
|2 PM
|22 December 2022
|Kenkre FC vs Real Kashmir
|4:30 PM
|05 January 2023
|TRAU FC vs Sudeva Delhi
|4:30 PM
|06 January 2023
|Rajasthan United vs Mohammedan SC
|4:30 PM
|07 January 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Kenkre FC
|2 PM
|08 January 2023
|RoundGlass Punjab vs NEROCA FC
|2 PM
|08 January 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers
|4:30 PM
|09 January 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir
|4:30 PM
|11 January 2023
|Rajasthan United vs Sreenidi Deccan
|7 PM
|12 January 2023
|Sudeva Delhi vs Real Kashmir
|2 PM
|12 January 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA FC
|4:30 PM
|13 January 2023
|Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|14 January 2023
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Mumbai Kenkre FC
|4:30 PM
|15 January 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU FC
|4:30 PM
|16 January 2023
|Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|17 January 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs RoundGlass Punjab
|2 PM
|17 January 2023
|Rajasthan United vs Churchill Brothers
|7 PM
|18 January 2023
|NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC
|4:30 PM
|19 January 2023
|Mumbai Kenkre vs Mohammedan SC
|4:30 PM
|20 January 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir
|4:30 PM
|21 January 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|22 January 2023
|Mohammedan SC vs RoundGlass Punjab
|4:30 PM
|23 January 2023
|Sudeva Delhi vs TRAU FC
|4:30 PM
|23 January 2023
|Kenkre FC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|7 PM
|24 January 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir
|4:30 PM
|24 January 2023
|Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala
|7 PM
|26 January 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC
|4:30 PM
|27 January 2023
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir
|4:30 PM
|28 January 2023
|Rajasthan United vs TRAU FC
|2 PM
|29 January 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA FC
|2 PM
|29 January 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Kenkre FC
|4:30 PM
|30 January 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi
|7 PM
|01 February 2023
|Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|01 February 2023
|Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab
|7 PM
|02 February 2023
|Rajasthan United vs Sudeva Delhi
|4:30 PM
|03 February 2023
|TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC
|4:30 PM
|04 February 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers
|2 PM
|05 February 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|4:30 PM
|07 February 2023
|TRAU FC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|2 PM
|07 February 2023
|Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers
|4:30 PM
|08 February 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC
|2 PM
|08 February 2023
|Real Kashmir vs Sudeva Delhi
|4:30 PM
|09 February 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United
|2 PM
|09 February 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab
|4:30 PM
|10 February 2023
|TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers
|4:30 PM
|11 February 2023
|Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC
|2 PM
|12 February 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United
|2 PM
|12 February 2023
|Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala
|4:30 PM
|13 February 2023
|Aizawl FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC
|4:30 PM
|13 February 2023
|Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi
|7 PM
|16 February 2023
|Kenkre FC vs Rajasthan United
|4:30 PM
|17 February 2023
|TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|18 February 2023
|Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan SC
|2 PM
|19 February 2023
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Sudeva Delhi
|2 PM
|19 February 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala
|4:30 PM
|20 February 2023
|NEROCA FC vs RoundGlass Punjab
|7 PM
|22 February 2023
|Churchill Brothers vs Kenkre FC
|4:30 PM
|23 February 2023
|NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United
|4:30 PM
|24 February 2023
|Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|4:30 PM
|25 February 2023
|Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC
|4:30 PM
|26 February 2023
|TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir
|2 PM
|26 February 2023
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Sudeva Delhi
|4:30 PM
|28 February 2023
|Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan
|4:30 PM
|28 February 2023
|Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United
|7 PM
|01 March 2023
|Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC
|4:30 PM
|01 March 2023
|RoundGlass Punjab vs Churchll Brothers
|7 PM
|02 March 2023
|Real Kashmir vs Kenkre FC
|4:30 PM
|02 March 2023
|TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala
|7 PM
|TBA
|Aizawl FC vs Churchill Brothers
|TBA
|TBA
|Sudeva Delhi vs Gokulam Kerala
|TBA
|TBA
|Sreenidi Deccan vs Real Kashmir
|TBA
|TBA
|NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC
|TBA
|TBA
|Rajasthan United vs RoundGlass Punjab
|TBA
|TBA
|Kenkre FC vs TRAU FC
|TBA
|TBA
|Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi
|TBA
|TBA
|Gokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi Deccan
|TBA
|TBA
|RoundGlass Punjab vs TRAU FC
|TBA
I-League 2022-23 season will be broadcast on two different television channels for the first time in the history of the competition, with the matches set to be shown on Eurosport and DD Sports. Plus, the I-League will also be streamed live on Discovery+.