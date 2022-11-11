I-League 2022-23: Schedule, Dates, Kick Off Times, Venues, Telecast and Live Streaming Information


I-League 2022-23 season will kick off with current title-holders Gokulam Kerala hosting Mohammedan SC in the curtain-raiser at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on November 12, 2022.

Unlike the last two seasons in which the tournament's format was shortened, I-League will return to the traditional home and away games in a double round-robin format. Each team will play two matches against every other team at home and away.

This season will also see only 12 teams compete compared to the 13 last season. Developmental side Indian Arrows have been disbanded and that has allowed Kenkre FC to return to the first division of I-League despite their relegation last season.

A total of 129 games will be played this season and matches will kick off at 2 PM, 4:30 PMand 7:30 PM. The table topper will be declared the league's winner at the end of the season, and also receive promotion to 2023-24 Indian Super League, while the two teams with the lowest points will be relegated to 2023-24 I-League 2nd Division.

Now, let's take a look at the I-League 2022-23 Schedule, Dates, Kick Off Times Venues, Telecast and Live Streaming Information:

I-League 2022-23 Teams and Home Venues
TeamClub LocationHome Venue(s)
AizawlAizawl, MizoramRajiv Gandhi Stadium
Churchill BrothersMargao, GoaGMC Athletic Stadium
Gokulam KeralaCalicut, Kerala and Manjeri, KeralaEMS Stadium and Payyanad Stadium
Kenkre FCMumbai, MaharashtraCooperage Ground
MohammedanKolkata, West BengalKishore Bharati Krirangan
NEROCAImphal, ManipurKhuman Lampak Main Stadium
RoundGlass PunjabMohali, ChandigarhTau Devi Lal Stadium (Haryana)
Rajasthan UnitedJaipur, RajasthanAmbedkar Stadium (New Delhi)
Real KashmirSrinagar, Jammu and KashmirBakshi Stadium and TRC Turf Ground
Sreenidi DeccanHyderabad, TelanganaDeccan Arena
Sudeva DelhiNew Delhi, DelhiChhatrasal Stadium
TRAUImphal, ManipurKhuman Lampak Main Stadium
I-League 2022-23 Full Schedule
DateFixture (Home vs Away)Time in IST
12 November 2022Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC4:30 PM
13 November 2022NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir4:30 PM
14 November 2022Sudeva Delhi vs Kenkre FC4:30 PM
14 November 2022RoundGlass Punjab vs Sreenidi Deccan7 PM
15 November 2022Aizawl FC vs TRAU FC4:30 PM
15 November 2022Churchill Brothers vs Rajasthan United7 PM
18 November 2022Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala2 PM
18 November 2022NEROCA FC vs Sudeva Delhi4:30 PM
19 November 2022Real Kashmir vs Rajasthan United2 PM
20 November 2022Churchill Brothers vs Sreenidi Deccan2 PM
20 November 2022RoundGlass Punjab vs Mohammedan SC4:30 PM
21 November 2022TRAU FC vs Kenkre FC7 PM
21 November 2022Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi4:30 PM
22 November 2022Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala4:30 PM
23 November 2022RoundGlass Punjab vs Rajasthan United4:30 PM
23 November 2022Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA FC7 PM
24 November 2022Sreenidi Deccan vs TRAU FC2 PM
24 November 2022Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers4:30 PM
26 November 2022Sudeva Delhi vs Rajasthan United2 PM
27 November 2022Sreenidi Deccan vs Gokulam Kerala2 PM
27 November 2022Mohammedan SC vs TRAU FC4:30 PM
28 November 2022Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers4:30 PM
28 November 2022RoundGlass Punjab vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
29 November 2022Kenkre FC vs NEROCA FC7 PM
01 December 2022Sreenidi Deccan vs Mohammedan SC2 PM
01 December 2022Real Kashmir vs TRAU FC4:30 PM
02 December 2022Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
03 December 2022Rajasthan United vs NEROCA FC2 PM
04 December 2022Sudeva Delhi vs RoundGlass Punjab2 PM
04 December 2022Kenkre FC vs Gokulam Kerala4:30 PM
06 December 2022Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan4:30 PM
06 December 2022Churchill Brothers vs Mohammedan SC7 PM
07 December 2022Rajasthan United vs Sreenidi Deccan4:30 PM
07 December 2022Gokulam Kerala vs Sudeva Delhi7 PM
08 December 2022Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC2 PM
08 December 2022TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab4:30 PM
10 December 2022Sudeva Delhi vs Churchill Brothers2 PM
11 December 2022Sreenidi Deccan vs Aizawl FC2 PM
11 December 2022TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC4:30 PM
12 December 2022Real Kashmir vs RoundGlass Punjab4:30 PM
12 December 2022Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan United7 PM
13 December 2022Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC7 PM
14 December 2022Sudeva Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan7 PM
15 December 2022TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United2 PM
15 December 2022Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC4:30 PM
16 December 2022Churchill Brothers vs RoundGlass Punjab2 PM
16 December 2022Mohammedan SC vs Real Kashmir4:30 PM
17 December 2022Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC2 PM
20 December 2022Churchill Brothers vs TRAU FC4:30 PM
20 December 2022Rajasthan United vs Aizawl FC7 PM
21 December 2022NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan4:30 PM
21 December 2022RoundGlass Punjab vs Gokulam Kerala7 PM
22 December 2022Sudeva Delhi vs Mohammedan SC2 PM
22 December 2022Kenkre FC vs Real Kashmir4:30 PM
05 January 2023TRAU FC vs Sudeva Delhi4:30 PM
06 January 2023Rajasthan United vs Mohammedan SC4:30 PM
07 January 2023Sreenidi Deccan vs Kenkre FC2 PM
08 January 2023RoundGlass Punjab vs NEROCA FC2 PM
08 January 2023Gokulam Kerala vs Churchill Brothers4:30 PM
09 January 2023Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir4:30 PM
11 January 2023Rajasthan United vs Sreenidi Deccan7 PM
12 January 2023Sudeva Delhi vs Real Kashmir2 PM
12 January 2023Churchill Brothers vs NEROCA FC4:30 PM
13 January 2023Mohammedan SC vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
14 January 2023RoundGlass Punjab vs Mumbai Kenkre FC4:30 PM
15 January 2023Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU FC4:30 PM
16 January 2023Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
17 January 2023Sreenidi Deccan vs RoundGlass Punjab2 PM
17 January 2023Rajasthan United vs Churchill Brothers7 PM
18 January 2023NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC4:30 PM
19 January 2023Mumbai Kenkre vs Mohammedan SC4:30 PM
20 January 2023Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir4:30 PM
21 January 2023NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
22 January 2023Mohammedan SC vs RoundGlass Punjab4:30 PM
23 January 2023Sudeva Delhi vs TRAU FC4:30 PM
23 January 2023Kenkre FC vs Sreenidi Deccan7 PM
24 January 2023Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir4:30 PM
24 January 2023Rajasthan United vs Gokulam Kerala7 PM
26 January 2023Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC4:30 PM
27 January 2023RoundGlass Punjab vs Real Kashmir4:30 PM
28 January 2023Rajasthan United vs TRAU FC2 PM
29 January 2023Sreenidi Deccan vs NEROCA FC2 PM
29 January 2023Gokulam Kerala vs Kenkre FC4:30 PM
30 January 2023Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi7 PM
01 February 2023Real Kashmir vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
01 February 2023Kenkre FC vs RoundGlass Punjab7 PM
02 February 2023Rajasthan United vs Sudeva Delhi4:30 PM
03 February 2023TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC4:30 PM
04 February 2023Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers2 PM
05 February 2023NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala4:30 PM
07 February 2023TRAU FC vs Sreenidi Deccan2 PM
07 February 2023Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers4:30 PM
08 February 2023NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC2 PM
08 February 2023Real Kashmir vs Sudeva Delhi4:30 PM
09 February 2023Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United2 PM
09 February 2023Gokulam Kerala vs RoundGlass Punjab4:30 PM
10 February 2023TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers4:30 PM
11 February 2023Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC2 PM
12 February 2023Sreenidi Deccan vs Rajasthan United2 PM
12 February 2023Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala4:30 PM
13 February 2023Aizawl FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC4:30 PM
13 February 2023Kenkre FC vs Sudeva Delhi7 PM
16 February 2023Kenkre FC vs Rajasthan United4:30 PM
17 February 2023TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
18 February 2023Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan SC2 PM
19 February 2023Sreenidi Deccan vs Sudeva Delhi2 PM
19 February 2023Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala4:30 PM
20 February 2023NEROCA FC vs RoundGlass Punjab7 PM
22 February 2023Churchill Brothers vs Kenkre FC4:30 PM
23 February 2023NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United4:30 PM
24 February 2023Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan4:30 PM
25 February 2023Gokulam Kerala vs Aizawl FC4:30 PM
26 February 2023TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir2 PM
26 February 2023RoundGlass Punjab vs Sudeva Delhi4:30 PM
28 February 2023Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan4:30 PM
28 February 2023Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United7 PM
01 March 2023Sudeva Delhi vs NEROCA FC4:30 PM
01 March 2023RoundGlass Punjab vs Churchll Brothers7 PM
02 March 2023Real Kashmir vs Kenkre FC4:30 PM
02 March 2023TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala7 PM
TBAAizawl FC vs Churchill BrothersTBA
TBASudeva Delhi vs Gokulam KeralaTBA
TBASreenidi Deccan vs Real KashmirTBA
TBANEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SCTBA
TBARajasthan United vs RoundGlass PunjabTBA
TBAKenkre FC vs TRAU FCTBA
TBAMohammedan SC vs Sudeva DelhiTBA
TBAGokulam Kerala vs Sreenidi DeccanTBA
TBARoundGlass Punjab vs TRAU FCTBA
I-League 2022-23 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

I-League 2022-23 season will be broadcast on two different television channels for the first time in the history of the competition, with the matches set to be shown on Eurosport and DD Sports. Plus, the I-League will also be streamed live on Discovery+.

Published On November 11, 2022

