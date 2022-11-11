I-League 2022-23 season will kick off with current title-holders Gokulam Kerala hosting Mohammedan SC in the curtain-raiser at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on November 12, 2022.

Unlike the last two seasons in which the tournament's format was shortened, I-League will return to the traditional home and away games in a double round-robin format. Each team will play two matches against every other team at home and away.

This season will also see only 12 teams compete compared to the 13 last season. Developmental side Indian Arrows have been disbanded and that has allowed Kenkre FC to return to the first division of I-League despite their relegation last season.

A total of 129 games will be played this season and matches will kick off at 2 PM, 4:30 PMand 7:30 PM. The table topper will be declared the league's winner at the end of the season, and also receive promotion to 2023-24 Indian Super League, while the two teams with the lowest points will be relegated to 2023-24 I-League 2nd Division.

Now, let's take a look at the I-League 2022-23 Schedule, Dates, Kick Off Times Venues, Telecast and Live Streaming Information: