Japan vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 30: Japan and Spain square off in their ultimate game of Group E with their passage to the World Cup knockout stages still not secure.

Spain need to avoid losing, while a victory would assure them first place in Group E. Japan on the other hand must win in order to advance, but if Germany and Costa Rica also draw, a draw would be sufficient. So, everything is set up for a tight and tense affair.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Japan vs Spain:

Date: 2nd December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Japan vs Spain Key Players to Watch:

Japan: If Japan are to get the result they need to go through, the Asian squad will assumably need to be effective defensively. At the back, they will rely on veteran Maya Yoshida, who has been impressive in this tournament. His performance and leading the side will be crucial in this tie.

Spain: Much of Spain's success in this tournament have come due to their strong midfield involvement. Youngster Pedri has been the driving force to this side and he should once again be the key.

Japan vs Spain Dream11 Prediction:

Spain will come into this match as a strong contender and nonetheless it is a promising fixture against a team, who have been unpredictable recently. However, Japan have shown enough to cause an upset in this tournament and they will not be a pushover in this tie.

Japan vs Spain Possible Line Ups:

Japan Starting (4-1-4-1): Shuichi Gonda; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Kou Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo; Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; Takuma Asano

Spain Starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Koke, Carlos Soler; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo

Japan vs Spain My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Yuto Nagatomo

Midfielders: Takefusa Kubo, Junya Ito, Pedri, Koke

Strikers: Takuma Asano, Alvaro Morata (Captain), Ferran Torres (Vice-Captain)