Jesse Marsch looks to Salzburg again as Leeds United sign Max Wober

Leeds, January 3: Leeds United have signed Max Wober for an undisclosed fee, the third player the Premier League club have acquired from Salzburg in the last two transfer windows.

Head coach Jesse Marsch, who was in charge of Salzburg between 2019 and 2021, brought in Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen at the end of last season, and has gone back to the Austrian club for his first signing of the January transfer window.

Wober spent three and a half years at Salzburg, making 125 appearances and scoring nine goals as he picked up three league and cup doubles.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road and could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash with Cardiff City.

Wober, who can play at left-back or centre-back, has 13 caps for Austria and had spells with Rapid Vienna, Ajax and Sevilla before Marsch signed him for Salzburg in 2019.

Leeds host West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Wober told Salzburg's website: "It was not an easy decision, but I have decided to leave Salzburg.

"The last three and a half years in this city and at this club really influenced me as a player and a person. The numerous highlights, which I have gained both on and off the pitch, will be remembered by me for as long as I live.

"If I think back to our first season in the Champions League, our very first match in the competition against Genk or our comeback against Liverpool, then it still gives me goosebumps. Thank you for all these moments we have enjoyed together. I have grown to love Salzburg and see it as a second home."