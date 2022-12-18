Argentina fans in Lakshadweep dive under the sea to erect Lionel Messi cut-out

Argentina fans from India's Lakshadweep have dived 100 ft under the sea to erect a cut out of Lionel Messi.

This is a new level of fandom portrayed by those youths of Kavaratti Island for the Argentine talisman Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina will be locking horns against France in the World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

Their stunt was imagined by a fan named Mohammed Swadikh. Swadikh is a blogger from Kavaratti who also is an avid Argentina supporter and he announced they will do such an act if Los Albicelestes reach the final.

"Everyone was talking about the football fever in Malabar while our love for the game went unnoticed. We wanted to do something unique to draw attention. We have erected the cutout in an area in the ocean known in our part as wall of wonder since we wanted to put another wonder Leo alongside," he says about the unique idea.

Swadikh, along with fellow Argentina fans Razzaque and Shefeek, went about their act in the ocean with the help of Ammathi Scuba and Lakshadweep Adventures. They spent one hour under the water to complete their mission.

"Though we had put up another giant cutout of Messi on the island, we designed this one using water-resistant material to specifically mark Argentina's entry into the final," says Swadikh.

A video of the trio going about their work under the water has gone viral. It shows the cut-out being erected among the coral reefs and other marine animals. Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal was among the people who tweeted the act.

The craze of football is quite massive in India, especially in the Bengal and Kerala region. Before the World Cup, FIFA tweeted a picture of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar's cut-outs which were erected in the middle of a river at Pullavoor in Kerala.

There are numerous Lionel Messi fanatics in India and all of them will be hoping for an Argentina victory, to bid adieu to Lionel Messi from the World Cup scene with the coveted trophy in his hand, as he prepares to play his last match today.