Liverpool set sights on Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko - Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Oct. 26: Borussia Dortmund are distinguished for constantly bringing out wonderkid footballers to the world and the latest in the line could be Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 17-year-old is making waves in Germany and the ongoing season promises to be his breakthrough. Liverpool who have been pretty impressive in getting young prodigies are apparently now chasing the young striker.

Premier League rivals, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Barcelona, are also said to be monitoring the young forward, however, the Reds as of now are believed to have a more concrete interest.

His career so far

Moukoko moved to Dortmund from St. Pauli for the youth squad and immediately caused havoc in the younger ranks. His goal-scoring record for the under-17 and under-19 sides is nothing but extraordinary where he recorded 141 goals in just 88 games. He got his first senior breakthrough in 2020 replacing Erling Haaland as a late substitute on 21 November 2020.

Not only that, he also became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history at the age of 16 years and 28 days when he netted against Union Berlin a month later. He has been involved more in the first team this season and the 17-year-old has repaid the faith pretty convincingly. As of now, he already managed four goals from his first 10 Bundesliga games of the season.

Playing Style

The 17-year-old possesses a blistering pace and is strong in the air and on the ground. A lethal finisher of the ball, he is equally comfortable playing behind the striker as well. He has strong feet that make him extremely difficult to dispossess, and equally hard to tackle.

Transfer Situation

Moukoko's current contract expires next summer although Dortmund are adamant to tie him down to a new deal. Liverpool however are looking to take advantage of the situation and Klopp could tempt him to Anfield. However, all these rumours are still believed to be in an early stage and there should be more development once the season progresses further.