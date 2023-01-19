Liverpool vs Chelsea: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru, January 19: Two teams that are desperate a revival in their forms will be up against each other when Liverpool take on Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday (January 21) in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Chelsea find themselves ninth and tenth respectively in the Premier League table at the moment. They both have 28 points so far but Chelsea have played 19 games while Liverpool have a game in hand.

For both sides, the chances of missing out on Champions League look like a real possibility. However, a winning run could absolutely change the whole scenario and both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter will both look to make that happen.

The Reds have lost their last two league games against Brentford and Brighton respectively while Chelsea came back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Liverpool vs Chelsea:

Date: Saturday, 21st January 2023

Kick Off Time: 6 PM(IST)

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news:

Liverpool: Liverpool have a long list of injuries. Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Diogo jota, Luis Diaz, and Arthur Melo are all out with injuries while Darwin Nunez is also doubtful.

Chelsea: Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana are all out. Joao Felix is unavailable due to suspension while N'Golo Kante could also need more time to make a comeback.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Predicted lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Lewis Hall; Conor Gallagher, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Mykhalyo Mudryk; Kai Havertz

Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction: Liverpool and Chelsea have both been pretty inconsistent this season and it is hard to predict how they will turn out for the game. We predict a 2-1 win for Liverpool due to their home advantage.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Dream11 lineup:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount (Vice-captain), Thiago (Captain)

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Kai Havertz