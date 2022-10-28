Liverpool want Sandro Tonali, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 28: Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for AC Milan midfield Sandro Tonali.

The Italian international has established himself as a key player for the Rossoneri following his move from Brescia and played a pivotal role in their Scudetto win last season.

Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a huge admirer of the midfield dynamo since his Brescia days. And, Liverpool could use Naby Keita in a deal to bring the Italian international to Anfield. Keita has entered the final year of his deal at Anfield and could be available on a free next summer.

Tonali is an all-action midfielder who is capable of playing either as a number six or a number eight and is blessed technically. His technical ability and eye for passing saw him being compared with Italy legend Andrea Pirlo. However, Tonali is also quite strong physically as well which makes him a complete modern-day midfielder.

Liverpool are evidently in need of midfield additions following a poor start to the season. The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are in their thirties while Fabinho has also been shadow of his usual self this campaign. The Reds have also seen their midfield options being hit by injuries during the entirety of the campaign.

A midfield of Tonali's caliber and ability would be a wonderful addition to Jurgen Klopp's side. He could prove to be the long-term replacement of Fabinho in the number six role. Also, Tonali's all-round abilities make him a perfect midfielder in Klopp's new 4-2-2-2 system.

Aged just 22 now, Tonali has what it takes to become one of the best midfielders in the world in the years to come. If Liverpool can get the Italian in exchange of injury-prone Keita, it would be a brilliant deal from the Reds' point of view.