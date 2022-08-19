Liverpool want Yeremi Pino, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 19: As per rumours in England, Liverpool have registered their interest in Villarreal wonderkid Yeremi Pino.

The 19-year-old has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea as well as Arsenal this summer, but it is now suggested that Liverpool could pursue their long-term interest in the Spanish youngster.

Pino is regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football right now but Villarreal might have to cash in on him this summer in order to balance their books. The Yellow Submarine have a huge debt to recover and Pino's sale could help them to cope with the situation.

Unai Emery's side reportedly wanted to sell both Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma this summer but have failed to attract good offers for either of the two which means that they might have no option but to sell their biggest talent and that has attracted Liverpool as well as other top Premier League sides.

The winger has a release clause of 67 million pounds in his Villareal deal but the Spanish side might have to sell him around the 40 million pounds mark. And for that price, he would be a solid signing for Liverpool.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Pino has already made 78 senior appearances for Villareal already while also being capped for Spain four times scoring once.

Pino's last season for Villareeal was far from spectacular though. He scored seven goals and provided four assists in 40 games across all competitions. From the figure, it is quite evident that he is far from a finished article but has the talent to become a world beater.

Capable of playing on either flank as well as a number nine means he could be a solid addition to Jurgen Klopp's side who could still benefit from signing another versatile attacker. There is room for a new wide player following Sadio Mane's departure in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp is known for his ability for bringing the most out of his young players and making them inprove. He could make Pino a world-class attacker if the Reds manage to secure his signature this summer.