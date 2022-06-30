Manchester City 2022-23 pre-season preview: Squad analysis, Schedule, Opponents, Venue

Bengaluru, June 30: Premier League holders Manchester City will start their pre-season soon and will be traveling to the United States of America to prepare themselves for the next season.

Pep Guardiola's side won their fourth Premier League title in five years to continue their dominance in English football and will have their eyes on defending their crown. The Cityzens will also be keen to conquer Europe for the first time and have significantly strengthened for it.

The Sky Blues have made a statement signing this summer in the form of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund while Julian Alvarez was also signed in January and is about to finally join the Cityzens after a six-month loan spell at River Plate. Pep Guardiola is looking to add more quality to his ranks and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella also look set to join in the next few days.

Here we will take a look at Manchester City's plans for the pre-season:

Fixture 1: Manchester City vs Club America

Date: July 20

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

Fixture 2: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Date: July 23

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

Fixture 3: Manchester City vs Liverpool (FA Community Shield)

Date: July 30

Venue: King Power Stadium

Fixture 4: Barcelona vs Manchester City

Date: August 24

Venue: Camp Nou

As of now, the Cityzens have announced just two pre-season fixtures in the USA. They will be facing Mexican side Club America in Houston and German giants Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, will kick off their season with the curtain-raiser i.e. the FA Community Shield, and will take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. The game will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester this time out, not Wembley Stadium, due to the Women’s European Championship.

The Cityzens have also revealed that they will be taking in a charity game against Barcelona on August 24 at Camp Nou, with that contest helping to raise funds for former Blaugrana goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzue - who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. Manchester City will start their Premier League defence with an away trip to West Ham United on August 6, 2022.