Manchester City keeping tabs on Real Sociedads Martin Zubimendi - Good choice for Guardiola?

Bengaluru, Oct. 17: Manchester City are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield next summer and one of the players who have been added to their wishlist is believed to be Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimend.

As per rumours, despite the youngster signing a new contract extension with the La Liga side recently, which ties him down to 2027, the Premier League giants are interested in getting him ahead of next season. The 23-year-old has been regarded as the next big thing in Spanish football and he has also been often compared with the likes of Sergio Busquests as well for his playing style.

Zubimend's impressive tenure at Real Sociedad

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Sociedad and is now a mainstay in the line-up making over 107 appearances for the club across all competitions so far, scoring and assisting four goals apiece. The defensive midfielder now has been also drafted into the national side as well and he is expected to fly with the team to the Qatar World Cup.

Playing Style

Zubimend's natural ability lies in creating a strong bond between the offense and defense. He is good at winning back the ball and can stop opposition attacks in their tracks. However, he is also good at the build-up and is a natural passer of the game while in possession. The youngster is good at securing the offensive threat ahead of him and sustaining control in midfield. At just 23 years of age, there's still a lot of time for development but the early signs are pretty positive.

Good option for Guardiola?

Due to the uncertain futures of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva, and the injury-proneness of Kalvin Phillips, the defending Premier League winner's interest in a midfielder makes sense. City are slowly rebuilding the side with younger blood and considering the technical ability and skillset, Guardiola would happily welcome Zubimend to the team. Guardiola has often lined up a dependable defensive midfielder or two in his system to give his side more solidity and the 23-year-old as a result could team up well alongside Rodri in the squad.