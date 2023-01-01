Martin Dubravka: On Loan Manchester United keeper recalled by Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan spell by his parent club Newcastle United.

Dubravka was on loan at Manchester United as a backup for David De Gea, but now the custodian has been called back.

The 33-year-old joined Red Devils last summer after Dean Henderson moved to Nottingham Forest on loan.

Dubravka was loaned to Manchester after the summer arrival of Nick Pope from Burnley. But the Tyneside club have announced the Slovakian will be coming back to the club to provide further competition for the England international.

"Martin Dúbravka has been recalled from his season-long loan spell with Manchester United. And he will now provide further competition for Nick Pope, who kept his ninth league clean sheet of the season - the most in the Premier League - in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Leeds," Newcastle said in a statement.

The Slovakian hasn't had a busy period during his loan spell. He has only played twice in the season, both of which came in EFL Cup fixtures against Aston Villa and Burnley respectively, keeping one clean sheet in them.

The departure of Dubravka means Manchester United now have veteran Tom Heaton and 23-year-old Nathan Bishop as the deputies of the Spaniard De Gea. It has to be seen whether the Red Devils look to bring any replacement after Dubravka's departure.