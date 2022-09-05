Most overpriced XI of the summer transfer window

Kolkata, September 5: We have witnessed a blockbuster summer transfer window with crazy summer spending all across Europe, particularly in England.

Some major deals took place during the summer and many of those have seen clubs pay an over the odds transfer fees.

Here, we look at the most overpriced XI of players who have secured moves this summer.

Goalkeeper: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City to Southampton) – £8.10 million difference

Transfer fee: £12.60 million

Market value at the time: £4.50 million

Southampton snapped up young goalkeeper Bazunu from Manchester City at a premium price but the Republic of Ireland has what it takes to justify his price tag in the long run.

Right-back: Neco Williams (Liverpool to Nottingham Forest) – £10.80 million difference

Transfer fee: £18.00 million

Market value at the time: £7.20 million

Williams made his move to Nottingham Forest from Liverpool this summer and has already started impressing for his new side.

Centre-back: Wesley Fofana (Leicester City to Chelsea) – £36.36 million difference

Transfer fee: £72.36 million

Market value at the time: £36.00 million

Chelsea snapped up the signing of the young Frenchman who looks is yet another overpriced signing but has time on his hands to justify the fee in the future.

Centre-back: Lisandro Martinez (Ajax to Manchester United) – £22.83 million difference

Transfer fee: £51.63 million

Market value at the time: £28.80 million

Lisandro Martinez started his Manchester United career on the worst possible fashion but has since recovered to become one of their best players.

Left-back: Marc Cucurella (Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea) – £33.57 million difference

Transfer fee: £58.77 million

Market value at the time: £25.20 million

Another Chelsea signing makes the list as Chelsea signed Cucurella for more than double of his actual market price.

Central midfield : Aurelien Tchouaméni (AS Monaco to Real Madrid) – £18.00 million difference

Transfer fee: £72.00 million

Market value at the time: £54.00 million

Real Madrid beat the duo of PSG and Liverpool for the signature of Aurélien Tchouaméni who has made a bright start to life in Spain.

Central midfield: Casemiro (Real Madrid to Manchester United) – £27.59 million difference

Transfer fee: £63.59 million

Market value at the time: £36.00 million

Casemiro might be one of the best defensive midfielders in the modern era and possibly of all time but Manchester United overpaid for the 30-year-old.

Central midfield: Vitinha (FC Porto to Paris Saint-Germain) – £10.35 million difference

Transfer fee: £37.35 million

Market value at the time: £27.00 million

Vitinha's move to PSG from Porto was the smallest overpayment in this list among all the outfield players.



Forward: Antony (Ajax to Manchester United) – £54.00 million difference

Transfer fee: £85.50 million

Market value at the time: £31.50 million

Manchester United finally got their priority target Antony late in the window but for more than twice his actual price.

Forward: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad to Newcastle United) – £36.00 million difference

Transfer fee: £63.00 million

Market value at the time: £27.00 million

Isak's big-money move to Newcastle United was also a case of paying well over the top.

Forward: Darwin Nunez (Benfica to Liverpool) – £18.00 million difference

Transfer fee: £67.50 million

Market value at the time: £49.50 million

Nunez was another overpriced signing this summer but not as much as most players in the list.