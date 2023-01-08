Newcastles 15-game unbeaten run ended by League Ones Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup

Sheffield, January 8: Newcastle United suffered their first defeat since August as they were eliminated from the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat at Hillsborough on Saturday (January 7).

Eddie Howe's men have been impressive in the Premier League this season, rising up to third in the table.

But they could not get past League One side Wednesday, who took the lead thanks to Josh Windass' deft finish early in the second half.

Windass got an emphatic second just past the hour, and although Newcastle pulled one back through Bruno Guimaraes' close-range goal soon after, they could not turn things around.

It is the third season in a row that Newcastle have failed to get past the third round of the FA Cup, with Wednesday becoming only the second team to beat the Magpies this season and first since Liverpool on August 31.

Wednesday will play in the fourth round for the fifth time in six years.