Newcastle United 2-0 Leicester City: Burn and Joelinton send Magpies into EFL Cup semi-finals

Newcastle, January 11: Newcastle United reached the EFL Cup semi-finals for just the second time after Dan Burn and Joelinton scored in a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Tuesday (January 10).

Eddie Howe's side were stunned by Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday's FA Cup loss but responded with a dominant showing to reach the EFL Cup last four for the first time since 1976.

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward thwarted Newcastle for large parts in a one-sided contest at St. James' Park before Burn and Joelinton netted twice in the space of 12 second-half minutes.

Newcastle will await Wednesday's semi-final draw as they seek long-awaited silverware, while they remain in the hunt for an unlikely top-four finish in the Premier League amid a remarkable season.

Sean Longstaff should have fired Newcastle into a first-minute lead but inexplicably blasted Joe Willock's cross wide, before Bruno Guimaraes arrowed narrowly off target.

Ward showed rapid reflexes to push away Longstaff's drive as Howe's hosts continued in the ascendancy but without reward before the interval.

A fingertip stop by Ward pushed Joelinton's low attempt onto the left post just after the interval, while Burn headed a glorious chance over before the Leicester goalkeeper denied a stinging Longstaff effort.

Burn soon made amends by gliding inside and slotting a right-footed finish into the bottom-right corner to score his first goal for his boyhood club.

Joelinton added a second after racing onto Miguel Almiron's throughball and sliding beyond Ward, before Jamie Vardy missed two late opportunities in an otherwise toothless Leicester showing.

What does it mean? High-flying Magpies end quarter-final hoodoo

Despite falling to League One's Wednesday in the FA Cup, Newcastle continue to enjoy an incredible season, sitting third in the Premier League and still in with a chance of EFL Cup glory.

The Magpies had lost their last seven quarter-final ties in this competition since their run to the final in the 1975-76 campaign but ended that streak to earn further plaudits for the impressive Howe.

Manchester United defeated Charlton Athletic to reach the last four, while Manchester City – who visit Southampton on Wednesday – remain in the competition but Newcastle will fancy their chances after another memorable showing at home.

Terrific Trippier

As has been the case for much of the season, Kieran Trippier was central to the majority of Newcastle's attacking play as the right-back delivered another creative masterclass.

Linking up with Almiron on the right flank, Trippier created a game-leading five chances and was a constant nuisance for Leicester left-back Luke Thomas.

Ward efforts in vain

Leicester had not conceded in the EFL Cup until Burn's strike, with Brendan Rodgers' side defeating Stockport County, Newport County and MK Dons without their net being breached.

In truth, the Foxes were fortunate to be in the contest for so long at Newcastle, given the excellent Ward – who has come under scrutiny for some Premier League performances this term – made seven saves.

What's next?

Newcastle return to Premier League action at home to Fulham on Sunday (January 15), while Leicester visit rivals Nottingham Forest the day before.