Neymar in line to return for Brazil against South Korea

Doha, December 4: Neymar has returned to training ahead of Brazil's World Cup last-16 tie with South Korea and will feature if he gets the green light from the team's medical department.

Brazil's talisman has not featured in Qatar since the Selecao's opening Group G game - a 2-0 win over Serbia.

Neymar went off in that match having sustained an ankle injury and was unavailable for the rest of the group stage.

The 30-year-old posted images from his return to training on social media on Saturday, along with the caption "I feel good, I knew that I would now", and it was confirmed in Brazil's pre-match press conference that Neymar will be available as long as he comes through a session unscathed on Sunday.

"Neymar's going to practice today," Brazil coach Tite said.

"If he practices okay then he will be playing. There's a specific training today. He will practice and if everything is okay, he will play."

Tite insisted, however, the final call will be with Brazil's medical experts.

"We play a price to be the best, we want to be at our most competent but we never put health at risk," Tite added when asked if Neymar would start if he came through the training session without any issues.

"Neymar being in the line-up depends on the medical department clearing it.

"I prefer to use my best from the start. Myself, as a head coach I have to take that responsibility, and that is my preference."

Tite also confirmed Danilo is available for selection, though Alex Sandro is not. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles, meanwhile, have been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.