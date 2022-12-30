Pele dies: Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo pay rich tributes to king of football

Kylian Mbappe has led tributes to Pele from a plethora of football stars past and present following his death on Thursday, with the France forward saluting the late Brazil forward and a legacy that "will never be forgotten".

The three-time World Cup winner passed away aged 82 following a battle with colon cancer, sending the football and wider sporting world into mourning.

Pele, a 77-goal Selecao star who remains one of the game's all-time greats, was the only teenager to score in a World Cup final until Mbappe did so at Russia 2018 four years ago.

Now, the 23-year-old has paid his respects to the 'king of football', highlighting his achievements as having helped to define the sport.

"The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a fitting tribute to Pele and offered his condolences to all of Brazil. The Portuguese great wrote on his Instagram handle, "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular, to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento".

"A mere goodbye to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.

"[He was] an inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.

"He will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele."

Mbappe's PSG team-mate and Spain international Sergio Ramos also offered his tribute, adding: "To say he was a legend is an understatement. Football will always remember you."

Barcelona and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski said "heaven has a new star" in his post reflecting upon Pele's legacy, a sentiment shared by former Germany international Mesut Ozil.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland argued that "everything you see any player [do], Pele did it first", while Wales forward Gareth Bale suggested the Brazilian was "the reason so many of us love football".

Former England international and 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker called him "the most divine of footballers and joyous of men", adding that Pele has secured "footballing immortality".