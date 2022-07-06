Premier League 2022/23 Preseason Fixtures: Dates, Kick Off Time in IST and Venues

The 2022/23 Premier League is around the corner and all 20 clubs will kick off their preparations for the upcoming campaign with training camps as well as many friendly fixtures as they look to get in shape for the long season ahead.

The new season of the Premier League will kick off on August 5 with Arsenal taking on Crystal Palace in the curtain-raiser at the Selhurst Park in London. But before that all clubs including Arsenal and Palace are set for a month of preseason action.

While Arsenal head to Germany to start their training camp and then jet off to the USA, Palace are headed to Asia and Australia for their camp. Manchester City and Chelsea also will be in USA for their training.

Liverpool will be going to Asia and so will Manchester United, who also head to Australia to conclude their preseason campaign under new coach Erik Ten Hag.

Apart from the training camps, all 20 teams will be involved in friendly matches to get match sharpness as the season kicks off a little early due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and December later this year.

Now, let's take a look at the Premier League 2022/23 preseason fixtures along with their dates and kick off times as released by the clubs so far: