Premier League 2022/23 Preseason Fixtures: Dates, Kick Off Time in IST and Venues


The 2022/23 Premier League is around the corner and all 20 clubs will kick off their preparations for the upcoming campaign with training camps as well as many friendly fixtures as they look to get in shape for the long season ahead.

The new season of the Premier League will kick off on August 5 with Arsenal taking on Crystal Palace in the curtain-raiser at the Selhurst Park in London. But before that all clubs including Arsenal and Palace are set for a month of preseason action.

While Arsenal head to Germany to start their training camp and then jet off to the USA, Palace are headed to Asia and Australia for their camp. Manchester City and Chelsea also will be in USA for their training.

Liverpool will be going to Asia and so will Manchester United, who also head to Australia to conclude their preseason campaign under new coach Erik Ten Hag.

Apart from the training camps, all 20 teams will be involved in friendly matches to get match sharpness as the season kicks off a little early due to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and December later this year.

Now, let's take a look at the Premier League 2022/23 preseason fixtures along with their dates and kick off times as released by the clubs so far:

DateFixtureVenueKick off time in IST
July 7Leeds United vs BlackpoolLNER Community Stadium, United Kingdom11:30 PM
July 8Arsenal vs 1. FC NurnbergMax-Morlock-Stadion, Germany9 PM
July 8West Ham vs ServetteStade de Geneve, Switzerland9:30 PM
July 9Nottingham Forest vs CoventryPinatar Arena, Spain12 AM
July 9Aston Villa vs WalsallPoundland Bescot Stadium, United Kingdom5:30 PM
July 9Brenfrord vs Boreham WoodMeadow Park, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 12Liverpool vs Manchester UnitedRajamangala Stadium, Thailand6:30 PM
July 12West Ham vs Ipswich TownPortman Road, United Kingdom11:30 PM
July 12West Ham vs Boreham WoodMeadow Park, United Kingdom11:30 PM
July 13Nottingham Forest vs Burton AlbionPirelli Stadium, United Kingdom12:30 AM
July 13Tottenham vs Team K-LeagueSeoul World Cup Stadium, Japan4:30 PM
July 14Leeds United vs Brisbane RoarCbus Super Stadium, Australia3:15 PM
July 15Manchester United vs Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Cricket Ground, Australia3:35 PM
July 15Crystal Palace vs LiverpoolNational Stadium, Singapore5:05 PM
July 16Arsenal vs EvertonM&T Bank Stadium, USA4:30 AM
July 16Chelsea vs Club AmericaAllegiant Stadium, USATBC
July 16Tottenham vs SevillaSuwon World Cup Stadium, South Korea4:30 PM
July 16Leicester City vs OH LeuvenDen Dreef Stadion, Belgium5:30 PM
July 16Brentford vs StuttgartZeppelinstadion, Germany7 PM
July 16West Ham vs ReadingSelect Car Leasing Stadium, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 16Nottingham Forest vs BarnsleyOakwell, United Kingdom11 PM
July 17Fulham vs OGC NiceEstadio Algarve, Portugal12:45 AM
July 17Aston Villa vs LeedsSuncorp Stadium, Australia10:05 AM
July 18Fulham vs BenficaEstadio Algarve, Portugal12:45 AM
July 18Southamton vs KlagenfurtWorthersee Stadion, Austria10:30 PM
July 19Manchester United vs Crystal PalaceMelbourne Cricket Ground, Australia3:40 PM
July 20Arsenal vs Orlando CityExploria Stadium, USATBC
July 20Chelsea vs Charlotte FCBank of America Stadium, AmericaTBC
July 20Aston Villa vs Brisbane RoarQueensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia3:15 PM
July 20Wolves vs AlavesCamilo Cano Stadium, Spain11:30 PM
July 21Nottingham Forest vs Hertha BerlinPirelli Stadium, United Kingdom12:30 AM
July 21Everton vs Minnesota UnitedAllianz Field, USA5:30 AM
July 21Manchester City vs Club AmericaNRG Stadium, USA6 AM
July 21Liverpool vs RB LeipzigRed Bull Arena, Germany10:45 PM
July 22Leeds United vs Crystal PalaceOptus Stadium, Australia3:35 PM
July 23Arsenal vs ChelseaCamping World Stadium, USATBC
July 23Aston Villa vs Manchester UnitedOptus Stadium, Australia3:15 PM
July 23Leicester City vs DerbyPride Park, United Kingdom5:30 PM
July 23Bournemouth vs Bristol CityVitality Stadium, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 23Brighton and Hove Albion vs ReadingMadejski Stadium, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 23Leicester City vs PrestonDeepdale, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 23Southampton vs WatfordVicarage Road, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 23Tottenham vs RangersIbrox, Scotland7:30 PM
July 23West Ham vs Luton TownKenilworth Road, United Kindom7:30 PM
July 23Brentford vs WolfsburgTBC9:30 PM
July 23Nottingham Forest vs Union BerlinStadion An der Alten Forsterei, Germany10:30 PM
July 23Wolves vs BesiktasCamilo Cano Stadium, Spain11:30 PM
July 24Manchester City vs Bayern MunichLambeau Field, USA4:30 AM
July 24Everton vs BlackpoolBloomfield Road, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 24Fulham vs GD Estoril PraiaEstádio Antonio Coimbra da Mota, Portugal10:30 PM
July 26Newcatle United vs BenficaEstadio da Luz, Portugal11:30 PM
July 27Liverpool vs RB SalzburgRed Bull Arena, Austria11:30 PM
July 30Newcastle United vs AtalantaSt James' Park, United Kingdom12:15 AM
July 30Arsenal vs SevillaEmirates Stadium, United Kingdom5 PM
July 30Manchester United vs Atletico MadridUllevaal Stadium, Norway5:15 PM
July 30Bournemounth vs Real SociedadVitality Stadium, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 30Brentford vs Real BetisBrentford Community Stadium, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 30Southampton vs VillarrealSt Mary's Stadium, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 30Aston Villa vs RennesRoazhon Park, France9:30 PM
July 30Tottenham vs RomaSammy Ofer Stadium, Israel11:45 PM
July 30Newcastle United vs Athletic BilbaoSt James' Park, United KingdomTBC
July 31Fulham vs VillarrealCraven Cottage, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 31Leicester City vs SevillaKing Power Stadium, United Kingdom7:30 PM
July 31Manchester United vs Rayo VallecanoOld Trafford, United Kindom8:30 PM
July 31Leeds United vs CagliariElland Road, United Kingdom10:30 PM
August 1Liverpool vs StrasbourgAnfield, United Kingdom12 AM
Published On July 6, 2022

