Premier League: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live stream in India, Live telecast, schedule

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live stream: Manchester United will aim to keep the pressure on Newcastle United and Manchester City in the race for the top two spots as they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Manchester United have every right to fancy their chances in the game as they take Crystal Palace, who is 15 points behind them at the 12th spot. The fact that Manchester united are just one match away from winning their first trophy since 2017 (as they are all set to play Carabao Cup final) only adds to their confidence on Saturday.

The game comes in a busy month for Manchester United as well as they face hated-rivals Leeds United in back-to-back clashes and will travelling to the iconic Camp Nou to take on FC Barcelona in the Europa League first-leg.

On Saturday, Manchester United will also look to back on the fact that they haven't lost their last 12 games at home in all competitions, including five Premier League matches.

However, the concern is over the three-match winless runs in Premier League, which began with the very Crystal Palace itself in a 1-1 draw last month. This was followed by 2-3 defeat to run-away table toppers Arsenal.

This has seen their lead in the top-four race with Tottenham shrink to three points with the latter also having played a game less.

Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on Saturday evening (February 4). The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and is set to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will be Live telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sport Select 1 HD. Fans can also watch live stream of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on the Hotstar app and website.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace predicted line-up

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew