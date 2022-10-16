Premier League: Tottenham 2-0 Everton, Highlights: Kane and Hojbjerg get Spurs over the line

London, Sept. 16: Tottenham moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Arsenal as Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secured a 2-0 win over Everton.

Having been frustrated for much of Saturday's match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs went ahead when Kane converted a 59th-minute penalty he won after Jordan Pickford's blunder.

Everton had missed the game's best chances prior to that, Amadou Onana and Demarai Gray profligate in the first half.

And any hope for Frank Lampard was extinguished when Hojbjerg's deflected strike settled the contest late on.

A thoroughly dominant Spurs start proffered only one opportunity, with former Everton talisman Richarlison heading over at the back post.

Yet it was Everton who had a golden chance in the 23rd minute – Gray spinning clear of Rodrigo Bentancur, only to lash over when one-on-one with Hugo Lloris.

Onana had a similarly glorious opportunity, and like his team-mate failed to apply an accurate finish after capitalising on slack Spurs defending, before Richarlison prodded over at the other end.

After Richarlison's meeting with his old side was cut short by a calf injury shortly after half-time, Spurs crafted a clear opening as Pickford superbly kept out Kane's volley.

Yet Pickford was at fault as Spurs finally broke through, with the England goalkeeper adjudged to have brought down Kane after spilling Matt Doherty's effort. Tottenham's striker made no mistake from 12 yards.

Kane almost made it two for Tottenham with a brilliant turn and shot, though Pickford reacted sharply.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's introduction offered a much-needed target for Everton, though Spurs had the points sealed in the 86th minute as Hojbjerg's 15-yard effort found the right corner.