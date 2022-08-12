Qatar 2022: 100-day countdown; Neymar, Messi, Sterling join Budweiser in special campaign

Bengaluru, August 12: As the Qatar 2022 marked its 100-day countdown, Budweiser, official beer of FIFA World Cup has started dropping prizes in select destinations in the lead up to the quadrennial extravaganza.

The global brand -- Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the FIFA World Cup in person by dropping hundreds of red prize boxes in major cities that include exclusive merchandise, Lionel Messi signed memorabilia, access to BudX events, official football for the World Cup, limited edition Budweiser headphones, and the grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip to the tournament.

"The 100-day countdown to the FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and Budweiser and I are celebrating by giving fans the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime trips to the tournament. Ever since playing my first games in Argentina, I've dreamt of the day that I would play in the World Cup, and now I'm so excited to help Budweiser make fans' dreams of attending the World Cup come true," said Messi.

The co-ordinates leading to prize boxes will be revealed to fans who scanned exclusive Budweiser QR codes.

These exclusive QR codes were shared on Budweiser and football icons' social accounts earlier this week, spurring curiosity and excitement from eager fans.

QR codes appeared in five marquee locations across the world, including Wembley in London and Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai, to commemorate Messi, Neymar and Raheem Sterling's journeys from eager amateurs to present-day superstars leading their teams out of the World Cup tunnel and into greatness.

It is with that same spirit Budweiser sends fans out to claim coveted FIFA World Cup prizes.

In India, the brand is all set to host the game's biggest fans at an undisclosed location on August 13. Fans who signed up by scanning the QR code will receive coordinates to the location for a one-of-a-kind experience with the promise of special red prize boxes for 100 lucky football supporters.

Commenting on this first phase of the FIFA campaign, Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing - South Asia, AB InBev said, "Budweiser and FIFA enjoy a long-standing partnership that dates to 1986, making the brand the official beer sponsor of world football's top competition for the tenth time.

"Today, we're stoked to see a cricket-loving country like India gripped by football fever. The drop is only the first of many experiences lined up for our consumers and football fans in the country."