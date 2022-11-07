Qatar 2022: Davies World Cup place not at risk as Bayern offer positive update on Canada left-back

Alphonso Davies will be fit to represent Canada at the World Cup despite sustaining a hamstring strain in Bayern Munich's win at Hertha Berlin, the Bundesliga giants have confirmed.

Davies was forced off in the 64th minute of Bayern's 3-2 victory at the Olympiastadion on Saturday, sparking fears he could miss Canada's first World Cup appearance since 1986.

The left-back was seen clutching his right hamstring as he walked gingerly from the field, and head coach Julian Nagelsmann initially did little to ease fears over his condition.

Speaking after Bayern's win, Nagelsmann revealed Davies was suspected to have suffered "at least one fibre tear" and said a more accurate diagnosis would be available on Sunday.

However, Bayern have now revealed Davies should return for Canada's trip to Qatar, though he will miss his club's upcoming Bundesliga games against Werder Bremen and Schalke.

A statement on Bayern's website read: "FC Bayern will be without Alphonso Davies for the two remaining Bundesliga games prior to the winter break.

"The 22-year-old full-back suffered a hamstring strain in the 3-2 win at Hertha BSC on Saturday. The diagnosis was confirmed by the German record champions' medical unit.

"The Canada international's participation in the World Cup in Qatar is not at risk."

Canada will face Belgium in their Group F opener on November 23 before taking on Croatia and Morocco.