Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Al Janoub Stadium a tribute to fishing and pearl diving past

Captivating design

The stadium's captivating design reflects the wind-filled sails of Qatar's traditional dhow boats - in tribute to Al Wakrah's fishing and pearl diving past. For centuries these beautiful crafts have sailed through Gulf waters and far beyond, returning laden with the sea's bounty.

After the tournament, Al Janoub's capacity will be reduced, with seats donated to other sporting projects around the world.

Wonderful arena

This will also guarantee an electric atmosphere for Al Wakrah SC matches. Beyond football, the venue's is surrounded by luscious parkland featuring sport and leisure facilities which will benefit the whole community for years to come. The future is bright for this wonderful arena.

Perhaps, it is a coincidence that a replica of a traditional wooden dhow called 'Uru', made at Beypore in Kozhikode district of the southern Indian state of Kerala which was used during ancient times for trade with Mesopotamia will be displayed during the tournament to be held from November 20 to December 18.

Coir yacht

The 27 feet long all-wooden-and-coir yacht is being made to order at Beypore, historically famous for making Urus, by Chaliyam-based Haji PI Ahmed Koya and Company and would be showcased at the International Dhow Festival to be held along the sidelines of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The traditional trading vessel replica, which is seven feet wide and six feet tall, is being made as it was done during the ancient times - when iron nails and metals were not used for ship building - by using wooden nails and coir fibers to fasten the wooden planks.

Rich legacy

In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 20 and ending on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day.

For the records, the Qatar 2022, will be a 29-day affair, the shortest in World Cup history, with the matches being held at eight stadiums and Al Janoub stands out for its legacy.