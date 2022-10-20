Real Madrid look at Youri Tielemans as a low-cost alternative to Jude Bellingham, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 20: Real Madrid have reportedly eyed Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as a low-cost alternative of their primary midfield target Jude Bellingham.

The Los Blancos are believed to fear losing out on the Englishman to Liverpool who believed to be prepared to do anything to bring him to Anfield next summer.

Liverpool are believed to be desperate to beat Real Madrid for the signature of Bellingham after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni last summer to the Spanish champions. Bellingham has been linked with clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City as well and could cost well over 100 million euros.

Tielemans, on the other hand, looks destined to become a free agent next summer. He has already entered the final year of his deal at the King Power Stadium and looks unlikely to continue at Leicester City. And, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a free transfer to bring the Belgian in next summer if they fail to land Bellingham.

Real Madrid have one of the strongest and deepest midfields in world football right now despite the departure of Casemiro in the summer. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two of the best from their generation and still remain very kuch at the peak of their powers. Los Blancos also have future midfield superstars in Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Blanco.

However, Kroos' future looks quite unclear at the moment. The German has already entered the final of his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and there are reports that he could hang up his boots at the end of the season. Also, Luka Modric is 37 now and Real Madrid would eventually have to look beyond the Croatian maestro.

Tielemans has what it takes to improve the Real Madrid midfield thanks to experience at the highest level as well as his enormous ability. He has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent years and boasts solid all-round ability. On a free transfer, the 25-year-old could be an absolute bargain for Real Madrid.