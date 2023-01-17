Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: All You Need To Know About Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Match

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to face off again as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on an all-star team from Saudi Arabia in an exhibition match during this week.

The French side begin their annual winter tour in the Middle East on Tuesday (January 17). PSG, who are owned by the Qatar Sports Investment, are set to travel first to Doha to meet Qatari supporters and train in the Khalifa Stadium.

As part of their three-day stay at the region, PSG will then travel to Saudi Arabia, where they are scheduled to play a match against an all-star team made up of players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

As per reports, Ronaldo may lead the Saudi All-Star XI, but may play for limited minutes with his much anticipated debut for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League set for three days later. The same can be said of the PSG stars, who will return to France for Coupe de France clash on January 23.

Here is all you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi All-Star XI vs Lionel Messi's PSG:

When and where is Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG taking place?

The friendly will take place on Thursday (January 19) with the match kicking off at 8 PM local time at the King Fahd Stadium in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh. Due to time difference, the match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday (January 19).

How and where to watch the match between Saudi All-Star XI and PSG?

The live stream of Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG will be available on PSG TV and PSG social media channels. The match will also be shown live world wide on beIN Sports Network.

Saudi All-star XI vs PSG squads

The two teams are yet to announce their squads for the exhibition match, but the star names in PSG like Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe are likely to play some minutes. And Ronaldo, who is yet to make an appearance in Saudi, is expected to make his debut against his nemesis.