Stats and Facts from Arsenals North London Derby win over Spurs

Arsenal had a fantastic night at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday (January 15).

The Gunners beat Spurs 2-0 in the Premier League as Hugo Lloris scored an own goal while Martin Odegaard scored another.

Stats and Facts of the North London Derby:

Arsenal completed their first league double over Spurs in 9 years. The Gunners did the same in 2014 when current manager Mikel Arteta was the captain of the team. Arsenal won 1-0 at the Emirates courtesy of a Theo Walcott goal, whereas Tomas Rosicky scored the solitary goal at the White Hart Lane to complete the double.

Arsenal, with the win, now have 47 points from 18 Premier League games. It is the most points they have had at this stage of the season in their history.

Arsenal's lead at the top of table got extended to 8 points after the win. This is their biggest lead at the top of the table since the 2003-04 season, when they won the league by 11 points while going an entire season unbeaten.

Only four players have started a Premier League North London Derby on their birthday, and none of them has come out with three points. Incidentally, all those four players represented Tottenham. Emmanuel Adebayor (Feb 2012), Kyle Naughton (Nov 2012) and Eric Dier (Jan 2023) have lost the match while Toby Alderweireld (Mar 2019) came out with a draw.

Hugo Lloris scored an own goal in the match as Bukayo Saka's shot hit his chest and went in. This is the first own goal scored by the Frenchman in his 354-game Premier League career.

Arsenal have 25 points from 10 away games this season. The Gunners are now within 3 points of their away points from the entirety of last season.

(Stats Source: Opta)