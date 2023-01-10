Ten Things that we Learned from La Liga Last Week

There were some outstanding fixtures in La Liga last weekend.

The Spanish top-tier throughout the country witnessed moments of magic and some major shocks.

Here are the top ten things that we learned from the La Liga last week.

FC Barcelona move Three Points clear to the Top:

There was a huge match in Spain's capital on Sunday night, as FC Barcelona visited Atlético de Madrid, with Barça earning an impressive 1-0 victory courtesy of a first-half Ousmane Dembélé strike. With the win, Barcelona have now gone three points ahead of Real Madrid at the top the La Liga table.

Villarreal prevail over Real Madrid:

Barcelona's former manager Quique Setien helped his former employers, with a 2-1 victory when his current club Villarreal CF side hosted Real Madrid.

El Submarino Amarillo were magnificent from start to finish, with Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno scoring the goals for them. Benzema scored the solitary goal for La Real, but they suffered their 2nd defeat in the league this season.

Real Sociedad UCL Quest gaining pace:

Real Sociedad won again this weekend, claiming a 2-0 win away at UD Almería's Power Horse Stadium, which has not been an easy place to visit this season. That result means they sit in third place and four points clear of fourth, so this might be the year in which Real Sociedad once again qualify for the Champions League, a competition they last played in back in 2013/14.

Joselu is an early favourite for the Zarra Trophy:

The Zarra Trophy is awarded to Spanish players with most goals in the league, and this season it looks like RCD Espanyol forward Joselu, having struck nine goals already, including one in each of his two matches since the World Cup break. Real Betis' Borja Iglesias and Celta de Vigo's Iago Aspas, who has won this prize four times, are just one goal back on eight, but Joselu looks to be in unstoppable form.

Luiz Henrique is a special talent:

Just days after his 22nd birthday, Luiz Henrique scored his first LaLiga Santander goal to earn Real Betis a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Rayo Vallecano. The young Brazilian winger had already scored for Los Verdiblancos in Europe following his arrival in the summer, but produced a special solo goal in Vallecas, with a quick tip-tap dribble and an accurate finish. He is becoming an increasingly important player for the Andalusian side.

Juanmi is staying at Real Betis:

Not only will Real Betis have Luiz Henrique at their disposal over the coming years, but they'll also have Juanmi for some time yet. The winger, who has 27 goals in 82 appearances for the club, renewed his contract this week, committing to Real Betis until 2026.

Frustrating debuts for De Tomas and Luis Suárez:

Two of LaLiga Santander's top marksmen were back in action this past weekend, as Raúl de Tomás made his re-debut for Rayo Vallecano and Luis Suárez turned out for new club UD Almería for the first time. Both strikers came off the bench to make their bows and did so with their teams already losing, proving unable to change the result in this first matchday back. Before long, though, they'll surely both be back amongst the goals.

Lisandro Magallán returns to La Liga Santander:

Lisandro Magallan is the newest recruitment for Elche, who are sitting at the bottom of the league table. For the Argentine, this will be his second experience in La Liga Santander, as he previously played for Deportivo Alavés in the 2019/20 season.

Another individual award for Courtois:

Thibaut Courtois is playing at a spectacular level and has been for some time. His displays in 2022 saw him win several individual trophies and he claimed another this week, being named the best goalkeeper in the world in 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

We'll have four top-tier fixtures in the Copa del Rey last 16:

This past week, we also witnessed the draw for the Copa del Rey last 16. With just four lower league teams still remaining in the competition, there will be several all-LaLiga Santander ties in the next round, namely Villarreal CF vs Real Madrid, Real Sociedad vs RCD Mallorca, Real Betis vs CA Osasuna and Athletic Club vs RCD Espanyol.