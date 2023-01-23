Things to know about latest Man City acquisition Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.

The midfielder is set to join the Cityzens for a fee of around just €9.3 million. Pep Guardiola’s side have reportedly beaten competition from the likes of Wolves, Benfica and Newcastle to sign the talented youngster who will be looking to follow Argentine players like Sergio Aguero, Pablo Zabaleta and Julian Alvarez.

Maximo Perrone has been immense for Velez:

Perrone has made 33 appearances for Argentine club Velez this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The highly-rated midfielder has also represented La Albiceleste's national team at the Under-20 level.

He is predominantly a defensive midfielder who boasts an excellent range of passing and boasts wonderful technique. The youngster has been likened to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong thanks to his elegance on the ball.

His ability to spray passes across the pitch and dictate the game has also seen him compared to Argentine legend Fernando Redondo. Pep Guardiola himself played as a number six and has also managed and overseen the development of some of the best defensive midfielders in recent years such as Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso, Rodri and Joshua Kimmich among others.

Advertisement

Perrone can be a long-term replacement at the Etihad:

Manchester City already have Rodri and Kalvin Phillips as options in the number six role. While Rodri has been a key player for the Spaniard, Phillips has struggled to impress at the Etihad. The England international has struggled to impress at Manchester and has only played 152 minutes for City this season. With a new midfielder on his books in the form of Perrone, Pep Guardiola will have a lot more options and flexibility.

Ilkay Gundogan has his contract expiring this summer and is also in his thirties while Kevin De Bruyne has also entered his thirties. 20-year-old Perrone would be a wonderful addition to the Sky Blues, especially considering the long-term impact.