Things to know about Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United target Matt ORiley

Kolkata, August 30: Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has been a much-discussed name over the last few days.

The central midfielder is reportedly attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs and could be on the move before the transfer deadline day.

Liverpool are one of the names linked strongly with the Danish Under-21 international. There is also throught to be interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal. German giants Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with interest in the 21-year-old.

O'Riley made his move to Celtic from MK Dons only in January 2022 and has been a revelation at the Celtic Park. He has become a key player in Ange Postecoglou's side already in such a sprt span of time.

O'Riley came through the youth ranks of Fulham who have produced Liverpool starlets like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in recent past. However, O'Riley made his name at MK Dons and earned his 1.5 million pounds move to Celtic in January.

O'Riley is a hard-working midfielder who is most suited to play in a box to box role. Thanks to his solid physique and frame of 6 feet 2 inches, the youngster has all the physical attributes of a commanding Premier League midfielder. He is also impressive with his technical abilities and is very much press resistant which is arguably the reason why so many clubs are hot on his tail.

Still pretty young and raw, O'Riley could become a world-class midfielder if he gets the right guidance from the manager. The midfielder has also been very much coveted at the international stage. He is eligible to play for England, Denmark and Norway and earlier used to be a England youth international. However, now he looks more likely to represent Denmark being capped at the Danish under-21 level.

O'Riley has what it takes to become a solid midfielder in the future but he has to make the right decision in order to shape his career up.