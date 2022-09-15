Three big money Premier League signings who have been underwhelming so far

Bengaluru, Sept. 15: Clubs across the English Premier League spent a record-breaking €2.24 billion during this transfer window with the new signings now starting to settle into the new campaign.

A couple of stars like Erling Haaland or Antony seem to be making an instant impact however not every high-profile signing has been convincing so far.

Here we have taken a look at three such Premier League big-money signings who are still finding their feet in the new environment to make a major impact:

1. Darwin Nunez - Liverpool

The €75 million arrival from Benfica set the stage on fire in his debut campaign, scoring and assisting once in the Community Shield handing Liverpool a medal in his very first game. He also scored once and provided an assist to help the Reds to a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

But in the following game he saw a straight red for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen, earning a three-match suspension in the league. And since then he is yet to establish himself as one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's team sheet. He has failed to find the back of the net in the last three games and has looked like a misfit in the current Liverpool set-up. Although, he still has time on his side to manage his game.

2. Kalidou Koulibaly - Chelsea

The former Napoli defender is seemingly having a hard time adapting to the pace of the Premier League. With him, in the side, Chelsea conceded eight goals in five league games with him also getting a red card in the process. The 31-year-old is yet to show promising signs, however with a new manager in charge now, things could change soon.

3. Casemiro - Manchester United

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders ever and expectations have been sky-high since his arrival. But so far, he has struggled to nail down a regular spot with the Dutch manager admitting he is yet to fully habituated with his set-up. The 30-year-old however has shown signs he is finally adapting to life in Manchester with a decent turnaround against Real Sociedad last time. But compared to the form he displayed with Real Madrid, he has fallen below expectations so far this season.