Three clubs linked with Andrey Santos, dubbed as the new Casemiro

Kolkata, July 7: Top European clubs have extensively explored the Brazilian market in recent years for top talents.

We have seen so many gifted players earning their big moves to Europe in recent years such as Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

A host of young Brazilian players have been widely linked with top European clubs in recent weeks and one of them is Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos.

The 18-year-old is regarded as the new Casemiro as he continues to impress for his club and Brazil at under-age level.

Santos' reputation is on the rise as the defensive midfielder has been impressive at various age-group levels. He has also represented Brazil at different age-group levels and is currently an Under-20 international.

The teenager has made his breakthrough at senior level this season having already made 15 appearances for Vasco da Gama this season. He has been almost ever-present for the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B side who are currently 2nd in the table.

In this article, we look at three European sides linked with the midfield dynamo.

Barcelona

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for the teenage midfielder regarded as the next Casemiro. The Blaugrana have reportedly made their opening offer worth €10 million for Santos which has been rebuffed by Vasco da Gama. Xavi Hernandez is looking to revamp his midfield ranks and Santos could prove to be a valuable addition to the Catalan club.

Manchester City

Manchester City have parted ways with Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho this summer. Although they have spent a fortune to bring Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United as a replacement, Pep Guardiola is reportedly looking for more additions to his midfield and Santos has emerged as a target for the Sky Blues.

Juventus

Juventus have fallen from their crest over the past couple of seasons having seen Inter Milan and AC Milan win the Serie A titles in the last two campaigns. The Old Lady are in the market to bolster their squad in order to reclaim their dominance in Italian football. And, Santos has been claimed to be a Juventus target as they look to strengthen in the middle of the park.