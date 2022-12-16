Three clubs linked with Moroccos World Cup breakout star Azzedine Ounahi

Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been watched by a number of top clubs across Europe over the past year.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been one of the breakout stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but it is understood that he has been catching the eye of European elites for a while now.

Ounahi was one of the best players for Morocco as they surprised everyone by advancing to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Ounahi joined French side Angers in 2021 and has since been watched a host of clubs. European elites like Barcelona, Inter, Juventus, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain have all sent scouts to watch Ounahi over the past 12 months as per reports. Since his move to Angers, Ounahi has been almost ever-present for the Ligue 1 side having made 47 appearances across competitions so far scoring twice and providing two assists.

In this article, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the technically-gifted midfielder.

Leicester City:

Leicester City have made several top-class signings from France in the past and could explore that market again with the signing of Ounahi. The Foxes have reportedly been watching the 22-year-old closely for a while now and could make a move for the midfielder with a view to replacing Youri Tielemans.

Advertisement

Southampton:

Southampton are also known for their flawless scouting network and have been avid admirers of Ounahi as per reports. The Saints are in need of adding more quality to their squad as soon as possible having struggled at the wrong end of the table and Ounahi could be a solid addition to their side.

Newcastle United:

Despite all the financial backing from their new Saudi Arabian owners, Newcastle United have not really splashed the cash as much as expected. Rather, they have taken a different approach in the market. The Magpies have been monitoring Ounahi closely for a while now and could be set to make a move.