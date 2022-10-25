Three strikers Chelsea could sign in January

Bengaluru, Oct. 25: Chelsea are reportedly prioritizing getting a striker to partner Aubameyang in January and as a result, they have been linked with a host of names already.

Chelsea are having a good run of form under new manager Graham Potter with new summer signing Aubameyang leading the line.

The Gabon international has been pretty prolific, however, the 33-year-old striker is surely not an option going forward for a lengthy period while the other option Kai Havertz has been massively underwhelming. Keeping these reasons in mind, the English manager has reportedly asked the management for a new striker in January.

The Stanford Bridge management are reportedly ready to back their manager in the winter window and as of now, these three names have been strongly linked.

Jonathan David

The 22-year-old Canadian attacker is turning himself into a clinical goalscorer in Ligue 1. In his first season, he scored 13 goals and helped the club win the league title. This season he has been more prolific with the second-most goals in the league with nine. A lethal goalscorer like the Lille attacker would be an extremely welcome addition to a squad that is lacking the finishing touches to a lot of good offensive movement. However, Chelsea could have to spend a good amount as it is understood that Lille could be open to selling the youngster for a fee of around €60 million mark.

Rafael Leao

The AC Milan attacker is currently flying high in Italy and has been touted as the next big thing in world football. The burst into the limelight last season when he helped the club get their first Scudetto in over a decade. Leao scored 11 times and assisted a further eight last season.

He has maintained the same momentum this season as well with five goals and four assists to his name already. The attacker is blessed with both pace and skills, making him an excellent option for the Blues. However, he too could be a costly addition as Milan could be reluctant to sell their prized asset.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar was linked with an exit in the summer and there were rumours of the Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly seeking a deal for the forward. However, apparently, then-manager Thomas Tuchel declined the proposal and the move did not materialize. But the interest could again take place in winter with the 37-year-old still looking for a move.

Ronaldo as of now has not been provided much game-time by the new United manager and apparently shares a frosty relationship. United are ready to let the superstar leave in January and Chelsea could pounce on the opportunity.