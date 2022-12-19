What did Lionel Messi wear in the World Cup Trophy Presentation? Know here

Lionel Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory after their magical night in Qatar on Sunday.

Messi's Argentina beat France in penalties after an enthralling encounter as they lifted their 3rd World Cup title, the first since Diego Maradona lifted it in 1986.

And when the Argentine captain was handed the trophy, an eye-catching incident occurred.

Lionel Messi was made to wear a black robe by the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during the trophy presentation. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also alongside the Qatari Emir at that time as Messi wore the black robe and subsequently joined his teammates in celebration.

The footballing world reacted to the incident and many curious football fans want to know the origin and the name of the Black robe that Messi wore on Sunday.

What is the Black Robe Lionel Messi wore?

The Black Robe is termed as 'Bisht' and it is worn in Arab countries on special occasions. Qatar has been vivid in expressing their culture and heritage, and making Messi wear the 'Bisht' was a massive moment for the World Cup hosts.

Bisht is a ceremonial attire that is mainly worn by executives and dignitaries at formal events and in some cases, social events.