When will all Manchester United players return from the World Cup?

As the World cup madness is over the focus once again shifts toward club football. This was the first time in history that a World Cup campaign occurred midway into the season.

As a result, games will now come fast and thick in most of the European leagues for completion.

English football will return sooner than ever with League Cup action starting from 21st December. Manchester United will return to action on 22nd December when they will face Burnley at Old Trafford before returning to the Premier League with a home game against Nottingham Forest on December 27.

However, the Dutch manager may not have the opportunity to select all of the players who participated in the tournament. United had an impressive 13 players competing in the tournament. Out of them, 11 are expected to join the roster this week.

Christian Eriksen and Facundo Pellistri have already returned to the Carrington training complex last week after Denmark and Uruguay's exit from the group stage. Eriksen played in all three games however did not add much to his side. The same can be said for Pellistri as well.

Tyrell Malacia has also joined the side after crashing out of the competition. He is the only United player not to play a single minute in the tournament. However, this will be a good thing for United as he should be returning to Carrington feeling fresh.

Besides them, all the others are likely to join the team early next week. Only Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane will definitely be unavailable for the League Cup tie against Burnley. Both of them competed in the final with Martinez's Argentina winning the trophy.

Varane has had a good tournament featuring in all of the games although could not compete in the final due to an injury issue. Both of them are expected to rest for a week and they could miss the Premier League tie as well.

Portugal pair Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes are likely to join the side Monday. Both of the have had a great tournament. Bruno was one of the most influential players for the Selecao and managed two goals and three assists in this tournament. Dalot was also involved in the tournament from the South Korea game ahead of Cancelo and was a livewire in three games recording one assist in the process. Dalot, however, will return to Carrington with an injury and it remains to be seen when he makes the recovery.

Brazil trio will also return early next week. Casemiro had a terrific tournament before crashing out against Crotai in Quarters. He scored in the important game against Switzerland being one of the pillars of the Brazil side throughout the season. Antony mostly appeared as a substitute for Raphinha in the first team while Fred managed two starts in the competition and two sub appearances.