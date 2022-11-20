FIFA World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football: 10 best forwards to pick

The FIFA World cup 2022 goes underway on 20th November Sunday with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game. The World Cup break will be a difficult one for those addicted to Premier League fantasy football. However, the World cup has its own Fantasy football for the fans and it should be an exciting one given the format of the tournament. Just like Premier League fantasy football, World Cup Fantasy Football also provides one $100 million to spread over 15 players.

Here, we will take a look at ten forwards who could be good picks.



Rafael Leao (Portugal ($8M) - Rafael Leao could be a smart pick given the form he has been in for AC Milan. With Diogo Jota missing with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo not at his best, Leao could make a strong impression for himself during the World Cup.

Vinicius Junior (Brazil, $10.5M) - Even though the Real Madrid starlet is quite expensive, he could be worth it as Brazil look like one of the favourites and Vinicius Junior is one of their deadliest weapons.

Inaki Williams (Ghana, $6.5M) - In order to create a balanced team, one needs bargain players, as well as expensive players and Inaki Williams, looks like great value for money priced at $6.5M.

Harry Kane (England, $11.0M) - Harry Kane will be the talisman for England once again and he looks like a strong contender to retain his Golden Boot if England manages to have a good run in the World Cup.