World Cup 2022: Five teams with most goals in WC history
The World Cup starts today. From tonight onwards, 32 teams will be commencing a battle to conquer the world for the next four weeks. Since its inception in 1930, there have been many moments that have been etched into the folklore of the Footballing thesaurus. And most of those iconic moments
consist of goals.
In the last 92 years, we have seen 21 World Cups. And a total of 2541 goals have been scored across all these years in the grandest stage of Football.
Today we shall take a look at the 5 top Goal scoring countries in the history of World Cup.
Brazil:
The five time Champions Brazil are at the zenith of the list. They have been part of all the previous 21 editions and they have scored 229 goals in total in the World Cup.
Total World Cup Goals: 229
Players with most goals:
Ronaldo Nazario has scored 15 goals for the Selecao. He scored 4 in 1998, doubled his tally to 8 in 2002, and scored 3 four years later in Germany.
Pele has scored 12 goals for Brazil in the WCs 6 of which came in 1958. He scored 4 times in 1970 and once each in 1962 and 1966.
Ademir, Vava and Jairzinho - three players are 3rd in the list with 9 goals each in the World Cups.
Germany:
Four-time winners Germany occupy the second place in the list. They have most recently won the title in 2014.
Total World Cup Goals: 226
Players with most Goals:
Miroslav Klose stands tall with 16 goals. He is the player with most goals in the World Cups. He scored 5 times each in 2002 and 2006, followed up with 2 in South Africa in 2010. He finished off with 4 goals in 2014 when the Germans won the World Cup beating Argentina 1-0.
Gerd Muller sits 2nd in the list with 14 goals, 10 of which came in 1970 alone. Jurgen Klinsmann has 11 World Cup goals to his name from 1990 to 1998.
