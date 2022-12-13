World Cup 2022: Six facts you didnt know about Morocco star Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri has made a whole continent live its dream.

The whole African continent danced to the Moroccan tune as they overcame Portugal to reach the semifinals of the World Cup 2022, thus becoming the first African nation to do so.

And Youssef En-Nesyri was the man behind it. He scored the solitary goal to give Morocco their biggest win in history.

Who is Youssef En-Nesyri:

Youssef En-Nesyri is a 25-year-old striker who plays for the Spanish top-tier club Sevilla. The centre-forward started his professional career with another Spanish club Malaga, and after a stint with Leganes, he is currently playing in Seville since January 2020.

He has scored 37 goals in 122 appearances for Sevilla. The striker made his Morocco debut in 2016 and since have played 41 times for his country, scoring 17 goals in them.

He was born in Fez, a city that lies in the northern mainland of Morocco. He started his youth career with Maghreb de Fes and then subsequently made a move to Spain with Malaga in 2015.