World Cup 2022: Six facts you didnt know about Morocco star Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri has made a whole continent live its dream.
The whole African continent danced to the Moroccan tune as they overcame Portugal to reach the semifinals of the World Cup 2022, thus becoming the first African nation to do so.
And Youssef En-Nesyri was the man behind it. He scored the solitary goal to give Morocco their biggest win in history.
Who is Youssef En-Nesyri:
Youssef En-Nesyri is a 25-year-old striker who plays for the Spanish top-tier club Sevilla. The centre-forward started his professional career with another Spanish club Malaga, and after a stint with Leganes, he is currently playing in Seville since January 2020.
He has scored 37 goals in 122 appearances for Sevilla. The striker made his Morocco debut in 2016 and since have played 41 times for his country, scoring 17 goals in them.
He was born in Fez, a city that lies in the northern mainland of Morocco. He started his youth career with Maghreb de Fes and then subsequently made a move to Spain with Malaga in 2015.
Youssef En-Nesyri celebrating a goal for Sevilla (Image Courtesy: Sevilla)
Six facts you didn't know about Youssef En-Nesyri:
- Youssef En-Nesyri scored 18 goals for Sevilla in the 2020-21 season, which is the most goals scored by a Moroccan ever in La Liga, a record previously held by Youssef El-Arabi.
- Fes-born En-Nesyri came through the youth ranks at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, one of the most prestigious academies in Morocco.
- After playing for Málaga CF and CD Leganés, in January 2020 he made the leap to Spanish giants Sevilla FC. And in his first full season, En-Nesyri was key to Sevilla FC's La Liga aspirations. His 18 goals that season earned 19 points for the Spanish outfit.
- The Moroccan star scored hat-tricks on two consecutive matchdays at Sánchez-Pizjuán in January 2021, only the third Sevilla player to do so in history after Guillermo Campanal and Rafael Berrocal during the 1940s, some seven decades ago!
- He's well known for his relationship with Kawasi, the 'barber to the stars.' Kawasi began cutting Youssef's hair back in 2015 when he joined Malaga - where he's based - and has followed his friend ever since. He often posts En-Nesyri's pre-match haircuts on social media.
- He leapt 9 ft 1 inch while scoring the goal against Portugal in the World Cup 2022. That is greater than the height Cristiano Ronaldo jumped while scoring a goal for Juventus in 2019, which is regarded as an incredible leap. The Moroccan player also scored the historic goal that has taken his country to the semifinal of the World Cup.