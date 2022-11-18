World Cup 2022: World Cup guide on Squad Age, Oldest and Youngest Players, Most Caps

World Cup is beckoning and all the squads of the 32 teams have been announced. We can see a blend of young and experienced in all the squads. There are some gigantic names as well as budding talents, who will be garnering all the moments during their stay in Qatar and soaking in the pressure, the euphoria, the disappointment and perhaps the glory.

Today we shall dive into the World Cup squads based on a certain array of things. We shall look into the Age slabs of all the teams, and have a look at the top 10 capped players in the tournament.

Without further adieu, let's have a look -

World Cup 2022 Most Capped Players:

Cristiano Ronaldo currently sits with the most international caps for his country coming to the World Cup. The Portuguese legend has 191 appearances to his name. His arch-nemesis Lionel Messi sits 4th on the list with 165 caps.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 191 caps

2. Andres Guardado (Mexico) - 178 caps

3. Hassan Al-Haydos (Qatar) - 169 caps

4. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 165 caps

5. Diego Godin (Uruguay) - 159 caps

6. Celso Borges (Costa Rica) - 155 caps

6. Luka Modric (Croatia) - 155 caps

7. Bryan Ruiz (Costa Rica) - 146 caps

8. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) - 141 caps

9. Sergio Busquets (Spain) - 139 caps

10. Hugo Lloris (France) - 139 caps

There are 15 players across all the 32 squads who are yet to play for their national team.