Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool A: Australia-Argentina play thrilling draw after France beat South Africa

Bhubanewar, January 16: Australia denied Argentina in the closing minutes to take a point after France defeated South Africa in a must-win match to stay alive in Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday (January 16).

Following the results in their second round of pool stage fixtures, Australia still remain on top thanks to their superior goal-difference to Argentina, who are in second place.

France are in third with a chance of earning a crossover spot. The French side, who had lost 0-8 to Australia in their campaign opener, needed a win to stay alive in the tournament and they got the result that was needed.

South Africa, on the other hand, are staring at a possible last place finish after losing two in two games so far. South Africa lost to Argentina 0-1 in the tournament opener.

Australia deny Argentina

Blake Govers scored in the 57th minute to ensure Australia share the spoils against Argentina in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Jeremy Hayward opened the scoring for Australia by converting a penalty corner in the ninth minute but Argentina's Domene Tomas restored parity in the 18th minute.

Daniel Beale then produced a field goal to put Australia in the lead but Argentina were once again back in the game courtesy Maico Casella's 32nd minute strike.

Playing catch-up all evening, Argentina took the lead for the first time when Martin Ferreiro scored in the 48th minute. They looked on course to clinch all three points on offer but Govers scored in the dying minutes for Australia as the two sides split points.

France edge South Africa

A late strike from Victor Charlet helped France keep their hopes of progress in the ongoing Hockey World Cup alive after defeating a valiant South Africa 2-1 in their Pool A match.

At the start of the first quarter, France had better control over the ball, but it did not translate into any circle penetrations. In the seventh minute, France earned a penalty stroke and Victor Charlet converted it to make it 1-0 for France, less than 10 minutes into the match.

Barely seven minutes later, South Africa won a penalty corner and skipper Connor Beuchamp's fierce strike couldn't be blocked by the French shot-stopper. It was honours even at the end of the first quarter.

France earned a penalty corner in the 21st minute but Goyet could not do much with it. Both sides made no penetrations into the others half as both sets of midfielders seemed content supplementing their defence. At the end of the second quarter and the first half, the scoreline read 1-1.

In the third quarter, both sides pushed for a goal in the quest of a win. South Africa created chances but failed to cahs in on them.

In fact, both sides won penalty corners in this quarter but could not convert them. With 15 minutes left for the end of the third quarter, the scoreline still read 1-1.

In the final quarter, South Africa looked more proactive and eager. They tried to find holes in the French defence but ran into a wall every time.

France won a penalty corner in the 56th minute and Charlet smashed the ball into the left bottom corner of the net, helping his side gain a lead with just four minutes to go for the hooter.

France held on to their lead in the closing minutes and eventually got over the line, albeit with a slender 2-1 margin.

What's Next in HWC 2023 Pool A?

In the final round of pool stage, Australia will face South Africa at 1 PM IST on Friday (January 20), while Argentina meet France in a crucial tie at 3 PM IST on the same day. Both the matches will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

