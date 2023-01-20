India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Head To Head Record

Bhubaneswar, January 20: Former champions India will look to seal a quarterfinal spot when they clash with New Zealand in the second crossover match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

While India reached the crossovers by finishing second behind England in Pool D points table, New Zealand reached the crossover as the third placed team in Pool C behind leaders Netherlands and second-placed Malaysia.

The hosts, who clinched the title in 1975, opened their pool stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain and followed that with a goalless draw against England. In the final pool stage match, India beat Wales 4-2.

New Zealand, on the other hand, opened their tournament with 3-1 win over Chile and followed that with a couple of defeats - a 0-3 loss to Netherlands and a 2-3 stunning loss to Malaysia.

The Indians have scored 6 goals - 3 field goals and 3 from penalty corners so far in the Hockey World Cup 2023. Akashdeep Singh is the leading scorer with two field goals followed by Hardik Singh, who has one field goal while Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Shamser Singh have scored one each from a penalty corner.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has scored 5 goals - 4 field goals and 1 penalty corners. Sam Hiha (2 field goals) and Sam Lane (1 field goal and 1 PC) have scored two goals each, while Hayden Phillips scored the other via a field goal.

Here is a look at India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover match details and head to head record: