India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Head To Head Record
Bhubaneswar, January 20: Former champions India will look to seal a quarterfinal spot when they clash with New Zealand in the second crossover match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
While India reached the crossovers by finishing second behind England in Pool D points table, New Zealand reached the crossover as the third placed team in Pool C behind leaders Netherlands and second-placed Malaysia.
The hosts, who clinched the title in 1975, opened their pool stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain and followed that with a goalless draw against England. In the final pool stage match, India beat Wales 4-2.
New Zealand, on the other hand, opened their tournament with 3-1 win over Chile and followed that with a couple of defeats - a 0-3 loss to Netherlands and a 2-3 stunning loss to Malaysia.
The Indians have scored 6 goals - 3 field goals and 3 from penalty corners so far in the Hockey World Cup 2023. Akashdeep Singh is the leading scorer with two field goals followed by Hardik Singh, who has one field goal while Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Shamser Singh have scored one each from a penalty corner.
Meanwhile, New Zealand has scored 5 goals - 4 field goals and 1 penalty corners. Sam Hiha (2 field goals) and Sam Lane (1 field goal and 1 PC) have scored two goals each, while Hayden Phillips scored the other via a field goal.
Here is a look at India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover match details and head to head record:
India and New Zealand have met each other 44 times so far across competitions. India has the edge with 24 wins to New Zealand's 15, while five matches have ended in a draw.
In the 6 previous World Cup meetings, India has won 3 and drawn 1, while New Zealand has won two times. In the recent five meetings, India has won 4 times.
India vs New Zealand head-to-head results
|Year
|Tournament
|Result
|2022-23
|FIH Pro League
|India 7-4 New Zealand
|2022-23
|FIH Pro League
|India 4-3 New Zealand
|2021
|Tokyo Olympics
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2019
|Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey
|India 5-0 New Zealand
|2019
|Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2018
|Test Matches
|India 4-0 New Zealand
|2018
|Test Matches
|India 3-1 New Zealand
|2018
|Test Matches
|India 4-2 New Zealand
|2018
|Commonwealth Games
|New Zealand 3-2 India
|2018
|4 Nations Invitational
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2018
|4 Nations Invitational
|India 3-1 New Zealand
|2017
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|India 4-0 New Zealand
|2017
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|India 3-0 New Zealand
|2016
|Four Nations Invitational
|New Zealand 3-2 India
|2016
|Four Nations Invitational
|New Zealand 1-0 India
|2016
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2015
|Test Matches
|India 1-1 New Zealand
|2015
|Test Matches
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2015
|Test Matches
|India 3-1 New Zealand
|2015
|Test Matches
|New Zealand 2-0 India
|2015
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2014
|Commonwealth Games
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|2014
|Hero Hockey World League Final
|New Zealand 3-1 India
|2013
|Hockey World League Semi-Final
|India 3-3 New Zealand
|2013
|Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
|New Zealand 2-0 India
|2012
|Champions Trophy
|India 4-2 New Zealand
|2012
|London Olympics
|New Zealand 3-1 India
|2009
|Hockey Champions Challenge I
|India 2-2 New Zealand
|2007
|Champions Challenge
|New Zealand 2-0 India
|2004
|Champions Trophy
|India 1-1 New Zealand
|2004
|Athens Olympics
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|2004
|Olympic Qualification Tournament
|India 2-0 New Zealand
|2002
|World Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|1998
|World Cup
|India 1-0 New Zealand
|1998
|World Cup
|India 1-0 New Zealand
|1992
|Barcelona Olympics
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|1986
|World Cup
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|1984
|Los Angeles Olympics
|India 1-0 New Zealand
|1983
|Champions Trophy
|India 2-1 New Zealand
|1982
|World Cup
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|1973
|World Cup
|India 1-1 New Zealand
|1972
|Munich Olympics
|India 3-2 New Zealand
|1968
|Mexico Olympics
|New Zealand 2-1 India
|1960
|Rome Olympics
|India 3-0 New Zealand
1. When is India vs New Zealand crossover match?
The India vs New Zealand men's hockey crossover will be played on Sunday (January 22).
2. What time does India vs New Zealand HWC 2023 crossover match start?
The crossover match between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST.
3. Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Crossover - TV Channel, Live streaming?
The crossover match will be live on Star Sports Select 2HD and Star Sports First, while the live streaming will be on Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar.
The winner of the India vs New Zealand encounter will face the Pool B winners - either holders Belgium or two-time champions Germany - in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (January 24). The loser of the crossover will head into the 9-16th classification matches on Thursday (January 26).