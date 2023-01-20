India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover: Date, Time, Live Streaming & Head To Head Record


India take on New Zealand in the Hockey World Cup 2023 crossovers

Bhubaneswar, January 20: Former champions India will look to seal a quarterfinal spot when they clash with New Zealand in the second crossover match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

While India reached the crossovers by finishing second behind England in Pool D points table, New Zealand reached the crossover as the third placed team in Pool C behind leaders Netherlands and second-placed Malaysia.

The hosts, who clinched the title in 1975, opened their pool stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain and followed that with a goalless draw against England. In the final pool stage match, India beat Wales 4-2.

New Zealand, on the other hand, opened their tournament with 3-1 win over Chile and followed that with a couple of defeats - a 0-3 loss to Netherlands and a 2-3 stunning loss to Malaysia.

The Indians have scored 6 goals - 3 field goals and 3 from penalty corners so far in the Hockey World Cup 2023. Akashdeep Singh is the leading scorer with two field goals followed by Hardik Singh, who has one field goal while Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Shamser Singh have scored one each from a penalty corner.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has scored 5 goals - 4 field goals and 1 penalty corners. Sam Hiha (2 field goals) and Sam Lane (1 field goal and 1 PC) have scored two goals each, while Hayden Phillips scored the other via a field goal.

Here is a look at India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover match details and head to head record:

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head Record

India and New Zealand have met each other 44 times so far across competitions. India has the edge with 24 wins to New Zealand's 15, while five matches have ended in a draw.

In the 6 previous World Cup meetings, India has won 3 and drawn 1, while New Zealand has won two times. In the recent five meetings, India has won 4 times.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head results

YearTournamentResult
2022-23FIH Pro LeagueIndia 7-4 New Zealand
2022-23FIH Pro LeagueIndia 4-3 New Zealand
2021Tokyo OlympicsIndia 3-2 New Zealand
2019Ready Steady Tokyo HockeyIndia 5-0 New Zealand
2019Ready Steady Tokyo HockeyNew Zealand 2-1 India
2018Test MatchesIndia 4-0 New Zealand
2018Test MatchesIndia 3-1 New Zealand
2018Test MatchesIndia 4-2 New Zealand
2018Commonwealth GamesNew Zealand 3-2 India
20184 Nations InvitationalIndia 3-2 New Zealand
20184 Nations InvitationalIndia 3-1 New Zealand
2017Sultan Azlan Shah CupIndia 4-0 New Zealand
2017Sultan Azlan Shah CupIndia 3-0 New Zealand
2016Four Nations InvitationalNew Zealand 3-2 India
2016Four Nations InvitationalNew Zealand 1-0 India
2016Sultan Azlan Shah CupNew Zealand 2-1 India
2015Test MatchesIndia 1-1 New Zealand
2015Test MatchesIndia 3-2 New Zealand
2015Test MatchesIndia 3-1 New Zealand
2015Test MatchesNew Zealand 2-0 India
2015Sultan Azlan Shah CupNew Zealand 2-1 India
2014Commonwealth GamesIndia 3-2 New Zealand
2014Hero Hockey World League FinalNew Zealand 3-1 India
2013Hockey World League Semi-FinalIndia 3-3 New Zealand
2013Sultan Azlan Shah CupNew Zealand 2-0 India
2012Champions TrophyIndia 4-2 New Zealand
2012London OlympicsNew Zealand 3-1 India
2009Hockey Champions Challenge IIndia 2-2 New Zealand
2007Champions ChallengeNew Zealand 2-0 India
2004Champions TrophyIndia 1-1 New Zealand
2004Athens OlympicsNew Zealand 2-1 India
2004Olympic Qualification TournamentIndia 2-0 New Zealand
2002World CupNew Zealand 2-1 India
1998World CupIndia 1-0 New Zealand
1998World CupIndia 1-0 New Zealand
1992Barcelona OlympicsIndia 3-2 New Zealand
1986World CupNew Zealand 2-1 India
1984Los Angeles OlympicsIndia 1-0 New Zealand
1983Champions TrophyIndia 2-1 New Zealand
1982World CupIndia 3-2 New Zealand
1973World CupIndia 1-1 New Zealand
1972Munich OlympicsIndia 3-2 New Zealand
1968Mexico OlympicsNew Zealand 2-1 India
1960Rome OlympicsIndia 3-0 New Zealand
India vs New Zealand crossover match Time in IST, TV telecast and live streaming details

1. When is India vs New Zealand crossover match?

The India vs New Zealand men's hockey crossover will be played on Sunday (January 22).

2. What time does India vs New Zealand HWC 2023 crossover match start?

The crossover match between India and New Zealand will start at 7 PM IST.

3. Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Crossover - TV Channel, Live streaming?

The crossover match will be live on Star Sports Select 2HD and Star Sports First, while the live streaming will be on Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar.

What’s next after HWC 2023 crossover match?

The winner of the India vs New Zealand encounter will face the Pool B winners - either holders Belgium or two-time champions Germany - in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (January 24). The loser of the crossover will head into the 9-16th classification matches on Thursday (January 26).

Published On January 20, 2023

