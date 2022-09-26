Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022: Squad, Players List and Schedule for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Bengaluru Bulls will begin life after Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as they enter the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 9 with a new face to lead their raiding department in Vikash Kandola.

Following the release of Pawan Sehrawat, who was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for a record Rs 2.26 Crore, the Bulls bought former Haryana Steelers raider Kandola for Rs 1.70 Crore, the second most expensive buy in PKL history.

Kandola will hope for support from the likes of Bharat Naresh, who looked good last season, preferred instead of the experienced Chandran Ranjit as a support raider. But the lanky raider, who is equally good at tackling sometimes, will need to step up even more this season.

The Bulls, however, have kept their defence intact with the retention of Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam and the two excellent corners in Aman Antil and Saurabh Nandal. They have also added more strength to defence compared to last year.

The Bulls, who lost the semifinals to eventual champions Dabang Delhi last season, will look to land their second PKL title when they enter the new season. The 2018 champions will open their campaign against southern rivals Telugu Titans on the opening day of PKL season 9 in front of home fans.

Here we take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022 Squad, Players List and Schedule:

Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022 Squad and Players List

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, More GB, Bharat Naresh

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman Antil, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar

All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal

Reserves: Ran Singh (All-Rounder), Rakesh Gowda (Raider)

Coach: Randhir Singh Sehrawat

Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2022 Best Possible 7

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Bharat Naresh (Right In), Mayur Kadam (Right Cover), Neeraj Narwal (Center), Vikash Kandola (Left In), Mahender Singh (Left Cover), Aman Antil (Left Corner).

