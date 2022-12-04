PKL 2022 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Schedule, Venue, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season has reached the climax stage as teams battle to book a spot in the playoffs, which is divided into the eliminators, semifinals and the final.

In PKL 2022, the top two teams on points table at the end of the league phase will qualify directly for the semi-final, while teams finishing in third, fourth, fifth and sixth will battle it out in the eliminators for a spot in the last 4.

In the PKL season 9 playoffs, the third-placed team will face the sixth-placed side in Eliminator 1, and the fourth-placed side will clash against the fifth-placed team in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will meet the team that finished top of the table in Semifinal 1, while the winner of Eliminator 2 will clash against the team that finished second on the points table in Semifinal 2. Then, the winner from both semifinals will meet in the final.

The Season 9 Playoffs will be held at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai from December 13 to December 17. As it stands, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL 2022 playoffs with the rest of the teams fighting for the remaining four spots.

Here is a look at the PKL 2022 points table after December 3rd matches:

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn SD Points 1 Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q) 20 14 6 0 160 74 2 Puneri Paltan (Q) 20 13 5 2 56 74 3 UP Yoddhas 19 11 6 2 56 65 4 Bengaluru Bulls 19 11 7 1 29 63 5 Tamil Thalaivas 20 9 7 4 13 61 6 Dabang Delhi K.C. 20 9 10 1 0 55 7 Haryana Steelers 19 8 9 2 -10 51 8 Bengal Warriors 20 8 10 2 -1 50 9 U Mumba 19 9 10 0 -15 50 10 Patna Pirates 19 7 9 3 -42 49 11 Gujarat Giants 19 7 11 1 -32 46 12 Telugu Titans 20 2 18 0 -214 15

Q - Qualified for Playoffs; SD - Score Difference

The PKL 2022 playoffs starts on December 13 with the eliminators followed by the semifinals on December 15 and the final on December 17.

Here is a look at the PKL 2022 playoffs schedule:

Date Day Match Time in IST December 13 Tuesday Eliminator 1: TBD vs TBD 7:30 PM December 13 Tuesday Eliminator 2: TBD vs TBD 8:30 PM December 15 Thursday Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD 7:30 PM December 15 Thursday Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD 8:30 PM December 17 Saturday Final: TBD vs TBD 7:30 PM

PKL 2022 Playoffs Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The PKL 2022 playoffs will be telecast live on Star Sports Network via Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.