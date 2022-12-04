PKL 2022 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Schedule, Venue, Telecast and Live Streaming Info


Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas in race for PKL 2022 Playoffs

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season has reached the climax stage as teams battle to book a spot in the playoffs, which is divided into the eliminators, semifinals and the final.

In PKL 2022, the top two teams on points table at the end of the league phase will qualify directly for the semi-final, while teams finishing in third, fourth, fifth and sixth will battle it out in the eliminators for a spot in the last 4.

In the PKL season 9 playoffs, the third-placed team will face the sixth-placed side in Eliminator 1, and the fourth-placed side will clash against the fifth-placed team in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will meet the team that finished top of the table in Semifinal 1, while the winner of Eliminator 2 will clash against the team that finished second on the points table in Semifinal 2. Then, the winner from both semifinals will meet in the final.

The Season 9 Playoffs will be held at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai from December 13 to December 17. As it stands, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL 2022 playoffs with the rest of the teams fighting for the remaining four spots.

Here is a look at the PKL 2022 points table after December 3rd matches:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostDrawnSDPoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers (Q)20146016074
2Puneri Paltan (Q)2013525674
3UP Yoddhas1911625665
4Bengaluru Bulls1911712963
5Tamil Thalaivas209741361
6Dabang Delhi K.C.209101055
7Haryana Steelers19892-1051
8Bengal Warriors208102-150
9U Mumba199100-1550
10Patna Pirates19793-4249
11Gujarat Giants197111-3246
12Telugu Titans202180-21415

Q - Qualified for Playoffs; SD - Score Difference

The PKL 2022 playoffs starts on December 13 with the eliminators followed by the semifinals on December 15 and the final on December 17.

Here is a look at the PKL 2022 playoffs schedule:

DateDayMatchTime in IST
December 13TuesdayEliminator 1: TBD vs TBD7:30 PM
December 13TuesdayEliminator 2: TBD vs TBD8:30 PM
December 15ThursdaySemifinal 1: TBD vs TBD7:30 PM
December 15ThursdaySemifinal 2: TBD vs TBD8:30 PM
December 17SaturdayFinal: TBD vs TBD7:30 PM

PKL 2022 Playoffs Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The PKL 2022 playoffs will be telecast live on Star Sports Network via Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published On December 4, 2022

