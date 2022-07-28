Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List of Retained Players by all teams ahead of PKL season 9 auction


Pawan Sehrawat heads into the PKL season 9 player auction

The stage for the new season of Pro Kabaddi will begin early next month when over 500 players will go under the hammer at PKL season 9 player auction, which is scheduled to take place on August 5 and August 6 in Mumbai.

Ahead of the auction, teams were allowed a retention of up to six players under the elite players category and four new young players under stipulated conditions. And just a week before the auction, few franchise have announced their retentions.

Two former champions have revealed their retention list and one big name has not been included as Bengaluru Bulls did not retain star raider - the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, who has plied his trade with the franchise for 4 of his 5 seasons in PKL.

Bengaluru franchise has retained 2 defenders and 1 all-rounder from the last season. Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam and GB More were the elite players retained.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Date, Rules, Base Price, Salary Purse, Players Retention Details of PKL 9

Another shock from the players let go was, the most expensive player in PKL history as UP Yoddha has not retained Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, who will join Sehrawat and the rest of the unretained players in the auction.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors, the 2019 champions, have unsurprisingly retained their talisman and star raider Maninder Singh ahead of the auction. The other two retention from Warriors were Akash Pikalmunde and Manoj Gowda K. However, some big names will be heading into the auction.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have so far retained all-rounder Vijay, while Gujarat Giants retained Sonu. Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have also revealed their retention list. Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have not retained any elite player so far.

Here is a list of players retained so far ahead of season PKL Player Auction:

PlayerCategoryPositionRetained By
Maninder SinghElite PlayerRaiderBengal Warriors
Akash PikalmundeElite PlayerRaiderBengal Warriors
Manoj K GowdaElite PlayerAll-rounderBengal Warriors
Mahender SinghElite PlayerDefenderBengaluru Bulls
GB MoreElite PlayerAll-rounderBengaluru Bulls
Mayur Jagannath KadamElite PlayerDefenderBengaluru Bulls
VijayElite PlayerAll-rounderDabang Delhi
SonuElite PlayerRaiderGujarat Giants
Arjun DeshwalElite PlayerRaiderJaipur Pink Panthers
Sahul KumarElite PlayerDefenderJaipur Pink Panthers
Abhinesh NadarajanElite PlayerDefenderPuneri Paltan
SombirElite PlayerDefenderPuneri Paltan
Monu GoyatElite PlayerRaiderPuneri Paltan
Aslam InamdarElite PlayerAll-rounderPuneri Paltan
Akash ShindeYoung PlayerRaiderPuneri Paltan
Govind GujjarYoung PlayerAll-rounderPuneri Paltan
Aditya ShindeYoung PlayerRaiderPuneri Paltan
Badal SinghYoung PlayerDefenderPuneri Paltan
RinkuElite PlayerAll-rounderUMumba
Mohammedreza Shadlou Chiyaneh (Iran)Elite PlayerDefenderPatna Pirates
Sajin ChandrashekarElite PlayerDefenderPatna Pirates
Neeraj KumarElite PlayerDefenderPatna Pirates
MonuElite PlayerRaiderPatna Pirates
Nitesh KumarElite PlayerDefenderUP Yoddha
Surender GillYoung PlayerRaiderUP Yoddha
SumitYoung PlayerDefenderUP Yoddha
Ashu SinghYoung PlayerDefenderUP Yoddha
Ajinkya Ashok PawarElite PlayerRaiderTamil Thalaivas
Published On July 28, 2022

