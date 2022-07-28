Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List of Retained Players by all teams ahead of PKL season 9 auction

The stage for the new season of Pro Kabaddi will begin early next month when over 500 players will go under the hammer at PKL season 9 player auction, which is scheduled to take place on August 5 and August 6 in Mumbai.

Ahead of the auction, teams were allowed a retention of up to six players under the elite players category and four new young players under stipulated conditions. And just a week before the auction, few franchise have announced their retentions.

Two former champions have revealed their retention list and one big name has not been included as Bengaluru Bulls did not retain star raider - the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, who has plied his trade with the franchise for 4 of his 5 seasons in PKL.

Bengaluru franchise has retained 2 defenders and 1 all-rounder from the last season. Mahender Singh, Mayur Jagannath Kadam and GB More were the elite players retained.

Another shock from the players let go was, the most expensive player in PKL history as UP Yoddha has not retained Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, who will join Sehrawat and the rest of the unretained players in the auction.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors, the 2019 champions, have unsurprisingly retained their talisman and star raider Maninder Singh ahead of the auction. The other two retention from Warriors were Akash Pikalmunde and Manoj Gowda K. However, some big names will be heading into the auction.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have so far retained all-rounder Vijay, while Gujarat Giants retained Sonu. Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have also revealed their retention list. Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have not retained any elite player so far.

Here is a list of players retained so far ahead of season PKL Player Auction: