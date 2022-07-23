Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics & Para Athletics: Indian Track & Field Athletes List, Schedule and Results
The track and field events of the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 - will start on July 29 with the marathon, but the remaining events will be held from August 2 to August at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.
India will be sending a 33-member athletics squad led by the country's golden boy javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and also a six-member para athletics squad to the CWG 2022. Indian athletes will be competing in 16 disciplines, while the para athletes will compete in 2 events.
The Indian athletics squad includes very well-known names in Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Avinash Sable (steeplechase), Hima Das (sprint), Dutee Chand (sprint), Anu Rani (javelin throw) and Seema Punia (discus throw) to name a few.
India has won 28 medals including 5 golds so far in athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Chopra and Co will look to add to the tally as the country aims for the best ever haul in track & field and overall in Birmingham 2022.
Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics and Para Athletics Indian athletes list with events, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming information:
|Athlete
|Event
|M. Sreeshankar
|Men's Long Jump
|Muhammed Anees Yahiya
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|DP Manu
|Rohit Yadav
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men's Triple Jump
|Eldhose Paul
|Praveen Chitravel
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men's High Jump
|Avinash Sable
|Men's 3000m Steeple Chase
|Nitender Rawat
|Men's Marathon
|Noah Nirmal Tom
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Muhammed Ajmal
|Naganathan Pandi
|Rajesh Ramesh
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men's 10km Race Walk
|Amit Khatri
|Devender Kumar
|Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64
|Aneesh Kumar
|Devendra Gahlot
|Ancy Sojan
|Women's Long Jump
|Manpreet Kaur
|Women's Shot Put
|Sarita Romit Singh
|Women's Hammer Throw
|Manju Bala Singh
|Dutee Chand
|Women's 4x100m Relay
|Hima Das
|Srabani Nanda
|MV Jilna
|NS Simi
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women's 10km Race Walk
|Bhawna Jat
|Navjeet Dhillon
|Women's Discuss Throw
|Seema Punia
|Annu Rani
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Shilpa Rani
|Santosh
|Women's Shot Put F55-57
|Poonam Sharma
|Sharmila
|Date
|Event
|Athlete(s)
|Round
|Session Time in IST
|Rank
|Distance/Time
|July 30
|Men's Marathon
|Nirender Rawat
|Final
|11:30 AM - 7 PM
|August 2
|Men's Long Jump
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Qualifiying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 2
|Men's Long Jump
|Muhammed Anees Yahiya
|Qualifiying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 2
|Women's Shot Put
|Manpreet Kaur
|Qualifying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 2
|Women's Discuss Throw
|Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon
|Final
|11:30 PM - 2 AM
|August 2
|Men's High Jump
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Qualifying Group TBC
|11:30 PM - 2 AM
|August 3
|Women's Triple Jump
|Aishwarya Babu
|Qualifying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 3
|Men's High Jump
|Tejaswin Sankar
|Final
|11 PM - 2:30 AM
|August 3
|Women's Shot Put
|Manpreet Kaur
|Final
|11 PM - 2:30 AM
|August 3
|Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64
|Devender Kumar
|Final
|11 PM - 2:30 AM
|Devendra Gahlot
|Aneesh Kumar
|August 4
|Women's Hammer Throw
|Sarita Romit Singh
|Qualifying
|2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|August 4
|Women's Hammer Throw
|Manju Bala Singh
|Qualifying
|2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|August 4
|Men's Long Jump
|TBD
|Final
|11 PM - 2:15 AM
|August 5
|Women's Long Jump
|Ancy Sojan
|Qualifiying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
|August 5
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji
|Heats (TBC)
|2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
|August 5
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Team India
|Heats
|2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
|August 5
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Neeraj Chopra
|Qualifying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
|August 5
|Men's Javelin Throw
|DP Manu
|Qualifying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
|August 5
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Rohit Yadav
|Qualifying Group TBC
|2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
|August 5
|Men's Triple Jump
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Qualifying Group TBC
|11 PM - 2:30 AM
|August 5
|Men's Triple Jump
|Eldhose Paul
|Qualifying Group TBC
|11 PM - 2:30 AM
|August 5
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chitravel
|Qualifying Group TBC
|11 PM - 2:30 AM
|August 6
|Women's 10km Race Walk
|Priyanka Goswami
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 6
|Women's 10km Race Walk
|Bhawna Jat
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 6
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 6
|Women's 4x100m Relay
|Team India
|Heats (TBC)
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 6
|Women's Shot Put F55-57
|Sharmila
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|Santosh
|Poonam Sharma
|August 6
|Women's Hammer Throw
|TBD
|Final
|11 PM - 2:15 AM
|TBD
|August 7
|Men's Triple Jump
|TBD
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|TBD
|TBD
|August 7
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji (If Qualified)
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 7
|Men's 10km Race Walk
|Sandeep Kumar
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 7
|Men's 10km Race Walk
|Amit Khatri
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 7
|Women's Javelin Throw
|TBD
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|TBD
|August 7
|Women's 4x100m Relay
|TBD
|Final
|2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
|August 7
|Women's Long Jump
|TBD
|Final
|11 PM - 2 AM
|August 7
|Men's Javelin Throw
|TBD
|Final
|11 PM - 2 AM
|TBD
|TBD
|August 7
|Men's 4x400m
|TBD
|Final
|11 PM - 2 AM
Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select events will be telecast live on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).