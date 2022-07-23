Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics & Para Athletics: Indian Track & Field Athletes List, Schedule and Results


Advertisement

The track and field events of the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 - will start on July 29 with the marathon, but the remaining events will be held from August 2 to August at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

India will be sending a 33-member athletics squad led by the country's golden boy javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and also a six-member para athletics squad to the CWG 2022. Indian athletes will be competing in 16 disciplines, while the para athletes will compete in 2 events.

The Indian athletics squad includes very well-known names in Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Avinash Sable (steeplechase), Hima Das (sprint), Dutee Chand (sprint), Anu Rani (javelin throw) and Seema Punia (discus throw) to name a few.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Commonwealth Games 2022: Complete List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

India has won 28 medals including 5 golds so far in athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Chopra and Co will look to add to the tally as the country aims for the best ever haul in track & field and overall in Birmingham 2022.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics and Para Athletics Indian athletes list with events, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Indian Athletics and Para Athletics Squad for CWG 2022
AthleteEvent
M. SreeshankarMen's Long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Neeraj ChopraMen's Javelin Throw
DP Manu
Rohit Yadav
Abdulla AboobackerMen's Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul
Praveen Chitravel
Tejaswin ShankarMen's High Jump
Avinash SableMen's 3000m Steeple Chase
Nitender RawatMen's Marathon
Noah Nirmal TomMen's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal
Naganathan Pandi
Rajesh Ramesh
Sandeep KumarMen's 10km Race Walk
Amit Khatri
Devender KumarMen's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64
Aneesh Kumar
Devendra Gahlot
Ancy SojanWomen's Long Jump
Manpreet KaurWomen's Shot Put
Sarita Romit SinghWomen's Hammer Throw
Manju Bala Singh
Dutee ChandWomen's 4x100m Relay
Hima Das
Srabani Nanda
MV Jilna
NS Simi
Jyothi YarrajiWomen's 100m Hurdles
Priyanka GoswamiWomen's 10km Race Walk
Bhawna Jat
Navjeet DhillonWomen's Discuss Throw
Seema Punia
Annu RaniWomen's Javelin Throw
Shilpa Rani
SantoshWomen's Shot Put F55-57
Poonam Sharma
Sharmila
Indian athletes’ CWG 2022 event dates & results
DateEventAthlete(s)RoundSession Time in ISTRankDistance/Time
July 30Men's MarathonNirender RawatFinal11:30 AM - 7 PM
August 2Men's Long JumpMurali SreeshankarQualifiying Group TBC2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 2Men's Long JumpMuhammed Anees YahiyaQualifiying Group TBC2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 2Women's Shot PutManpreet KaurQualifying Group TBC2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 2Women's Discuss ThrowSeema Punia, Navjeet DhillonFinal11:30 PM - 2 AM
August 2Men's High JumpTejaswin ShankarQualifying Group TBC11:30 PM - 2 AM
August 3Women's Triple JumpAishwarya BabuQualifying Group TBC2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 3Men's High JumpTejaswin SankarFinal11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 3Women's Shot PutManpreet KaurFinal11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 3Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64Devender KumarFinal11 PM - 2:30 AM
Devendra Gahlot
Aneesh Kumar
August 4Women's Hammer ThrowSarita Romit SinghQualifying2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
August 4Women's Hammer ThrowManju Bala SinghQualifying2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
August 4Men's Long JumpTBDFinal11 PM - 2:15 AM
August 5Women's Long JumpAncy SojanQualifiying Group TBC2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5Women's 100m HurdlesJyothi YarrajiHeats (TBC)2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5Men's 4x400m RelayTeam IndiaHeats2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5Men's Javelin ThrowNeeraj ChopraQualifying Group TBC2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5Men's Javelin ThrowDP ManuQualifying Group TBC2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5Men's Javelin ThrowRohit YadavQualifying Group TBC2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5Men's Triple JumpAbdulla AboobackerQualifying Group TBC11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 5Men's Triple JumpEldhose PaulQualifying Group TBC11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 5Men's Triple JumpPraveen ChitravelQualifying Group TBC11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 6Women's 10km Race WalkPriyanka GoswamiFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6Women's 10km Race WalkBhawna JatFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6Men's 3000m SteeplechaseAvinash SableFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6Women's 4x100m RelayTeam IndiaHeats (TBC)2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6Women's Shot Put F55-57SharmilaFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
Santosh
Poonam Sharma
August 6Women's Hammer ThrowTBDFinal11 PM - 2:15 AM
TBD
August 7Men's Triple JumpTBDFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
TBD
TBD
August 7Women's 100m HurdlesJyothi Yarraji (If Qualified)Final2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7Men's 10km Race WalkSandeep KumarFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7Men's 10km Race WalkAmit KhatriFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7Women's Javelin ThrowTBDFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
TBD
August 7Women's 4x100m RelayTBDFinal2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7Women's Long JumpTBDFinal11 PM - 2 AM
August 7Men's Javelin ThrowTBDFinal11 PM - 2 AM
TBD
TBD
August 7Men's 4x400mTBDFinal11 PM - 2 AM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select events will be telecast live on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).

Advertisement

More COMMONWEALTH GAMES News arrow_forward

Read More About: commonwealth games birmingham 2022 athletics neeraj chopra
Published On July 23, 2022

Read more...