The track and field events of the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 - will start on July 29 with the marathon, but the remaining events will be held from August 2 to August at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

India will be sending a 33-member athletics squad led by the country's golden boy javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and also a six-member para athletics squad to the CWG 2022. Indian athletes will be competing in 16 disciplines, while the para athletes will compete in 2 events.

The Indian athletics squad includes very well-known names in Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Avinash Sable (steeplechase), Hima Das (sprint), Dutee Chand (sprint), Anu Rani (javelin throw) and Seema Punia (discus throw) to name a few.

India has won 28 medals including 5 golds so far in athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Chopra and Co will look to add to the tally as the country aims for the best ever haul in track & field and overall in Birmingham 2022.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics and Para Athletics Indian athletes list with events, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming information: