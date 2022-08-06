Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9: India Schedule, Events List on August 6, Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

Birmingham, August 6: India will be eyeing a few more medals across disciplines when the Commonwealth Games 2022 enters Day 9 on Saturday (August 6) at various venues in Birmingham.

India had a good haul on Friday (August 5) from the wrestling mat and while they will be eager to continue that trend, the country will also be eager to make its presence in the track and field events such as steeple chase through Avinash Sable.

Then we have usual suspects like badminton and table tennis stars trying to enter the medal rounds. In cricket, India women will face England in the semifinal, eyeing a gold medal match berth.

Here we give you the Day 9 scheudle of India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Course through the page and bookmark it as India enter the field on an exciting day.

ATHLETICS, PARA ATHLETICS

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm

Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am

BADMINTON

Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth

BOXING

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal - 3:30PM

Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Semifinal: Jaismine- 8pm

Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Semifinal: Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg): Semifinal: Sagar 1:30am (Sunday)

CRICKET

Women's T20 semifinal: India vs England- 3:30pm

HOCKEY

Men's semifinal: India vs South Africa — 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja / Reeth Tennison- 2pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm

Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am

WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)

Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3: Pooja Gehlot

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1: Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.