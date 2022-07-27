The swimming and para swimming events will start on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in West Midlands, England.

The competition is set to be held from Friday (July 29) till the next Wednesday (August 3) and will be spread across fifty-two events, including twelve parasport events.

India, who have won just a solitary medal (bronze), will hope for a better showing this time around. Four members have been announced for the swimming squad, while three have been named for the parasport events.

Indian swimming squad will feature Tokyo 2020 Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, who will be competing in butterfly and backstroke events. The Indian contingent will also include Advait Paige, Kushagara Rawat.

The para swimmers squad will included Paralympians Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav, who will compete in the freestyle S7 event. Ashish Kumar, who will be competing in the S9 backstroke event will also be part of the contingent.

Here is a look at the Indian swimmers list for Commonwealth Games 2022 and their schedule along with results: