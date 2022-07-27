Commonwealth Games 2022, Swimming: Indian Swimmers List, Schedule, Results, Telecast & Live Streaming Info
The swimming and para swimming events will start on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in West Midlands, England.
The competition is set to be held from Friday (July 29) till the next Wednesday (August 3) and will be spread across fifty-two events, including twelve parasport events.
India, who have won just a solitary medal (bronze), will hope for a better showing this time around. Four members have been announced for the swimming squad, while three have been named for the parasport events.
Indian swimming squad will feature Tokyo 2020 Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, who will be competing in butterfly and backstroke events. The Indian contingent will also include Advait Paige, Kushagara Rawat.
The para swimmers squad will included Paralympians Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav, who will compete in the freestyle S7 event. Ashish Kumar, who will be competing in the S9 backstroke event will also be part of the contingent.
Here is a look at the Indian swimmers list for Commonwealth Games 2022 and their schedule along with results:
|Swimmer/Para Swimmer
|Events
|Sajan Prakash
|Butterfly 50m, 100m, 200m
|Srihari Nataraj
|Backstroke 50m, 100m, 200m
|Advait Paige
|Freestlye 1500m
|Kushagara Rawat
|Freestyle 200m, 400m, 1500m
|Suyash Jadhav
|S7 Freestyle 50m
|Niranjan Mukundan
|S7 Freestyle 50m
|Ashish Kumar
|S9 Backstroke 100m
|Date
|Event
|Round
|Swimmer
|Time is IST
|Rank
|Timing
|July 29
|Men's 400m Freestyle
|Heats
|Kushagara Rawat
|3 PM/3:05 PM/3:11 PM
|July 29
|Men's 100m Backstroke S9
|Heat
|Ashish Kumar
|3:52 PM
|July 29
|Men's 50m Butterfly
|Heats
|Sajan Prakash
|4:02 PM to 4:16 PM
|July 29
|Men's 100m Backstroke
|Srihari Nataraj
|Heats
|4:29 PM to 4:42 PM
|July 29
|Men's 400m Freestyle
|TBD
|Final
|11:37 PM
|July 30
|Men's 100m Backstroke S9
|TBD
|Final
|12:18 AM
|July 30
|Men's 50m Butterfly
|Semifinals
|TBD
|12:38 AM/12:44 AM
|July 30
|Men's 100m Backstroke
|Semifinals
|TBD
|1:14 AM/1:20 AM
|July 30
|Men's 200m Freestyle
|Heats
|Kushagara Rawat
|3 PM to 3:16 PM
|July 30
|Men's 50m Butterfly
|Final
|Sajan Prakash
|11:37 PM
|July 31
|Men's 200m Freestyle
|Final
|TBD
|12:13 AM
|July 31
|Men's 100m Backstroke
|Final
|TBD
|1:35 AM
|July 31
|Men's 200m Butterfly
|Heats
|Sajan Prakash
|3 PM to 3:11 PM
|July 31
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Heats
|Srihari Nataraj
|3:38 PM to 3:48 PM
|July 31
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Semifinals
|TBD
|11:37 PM or 11:42 PM
|July 31
|Men's 200m Butterfly
|Final
|TBD
|11:58 PM
|August 1
|Men's 100m Butterfly
|Heats
|Sajan Prakash
|3:42 PM to 3:56 PM
|August 1
|Men's 50m Freestyle S7
|Heat
|Suyash Jadhav
|4:12 PM
|August 1
|Men's 50m Freestyle S7
|Heat
|Niranjan Mukundan
|4:12 PM
|August 1
|Men's 100m Butterfly
|Semifinals
|TBD
|12:27 AM/12:33 AM
|August 2
|Men's 50m Freestyle S7
|Final
|TBD
|12:46 AM
|August 2
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Final
|TBD
|1:07 AM
|August 2
|Men's 200m Backstroke
|Heats
|Srihari Nataraj
|3 PM/3:04 PM/3:07 PM
|August 2
|Men's 1500m Freestyle
|Heats
|Kushagara Rawat
|4:26 PM/4:42 PM
|August 2
|Men's 1500m Freestyle
|Heats
|Advait Paige
|4:26 PM/4:42 PM
|August 2
|Men's 200m Backstroke
|Final
|TBD
|11:43 PM
|August 3
|Men's 100m Butterfly
|Final
|TBD
|12:19 AM
|August 4
|Men's 1500m Freestyle
|Final
|TBD
|12:42 AM
Note: Schedule will be updated based on the swimmers progression from heats to semifinal/final.
Select events will be shown live on Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming of the events will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).