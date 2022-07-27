Commonwealth Games 2022, Swimming: Indian Swimmers List, Schedule, Results, Telecast & Live Streaming Info


The swimming and para swimming events will start on day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in West Midlands, England.

The competition is set to be held from Friday (July 29) till the next Wednesday (August 3) and will be spread across fifty-two events, including twelve parasport events.

India, who have won just a solitary medal (bronze), will hope for a better showing this time around. Four members have been announced for the swimming squad, while three have been named for the parasport events.

Indian swimming squad will feature Tokyo 2020 Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, who will be competing in butterfly and backstroke events. The Indian contingent will also include Advait Paige, Kushagara Rawat.

The para swimmers squad will included Paralympians Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav, who will compete in the freestyle S7 event. Ashish Kumar, who will be competing in the S9 backstroke event will also be part of the contingent.

Here is a look at the Indian swimmers list for Commonwealth Games 2022 and their schedule along with results:

India Swimming and Para Swimming Squad for CWG 2022
Swimmer/Para SwimmerEvents
Sajan PrakashButterfly 50m, 100m, 200m
Srihari NatarajBackstroke 50m, 100m, 200m
Advait PaigeFreestlye 1500m
Kushagara RawatFreestyle 200m, 400m, 1500m
Suyash JadhavS7 Freestyle 50m
Niranjan MukundanS7 Freestyle 50m
Ashish KumarS9 Backstroke 100m
Indian Swimmers CWG 2022 Schedule and Results
DateEventRoundSwimmerTime is ISTRankTiming
July 29Men's 400m FreestyleHeatsKushagara Rawat3 PM/3:05 PM/3:11 PM
July 29Men's 100m Backstroke S9HeatAshish Kumar3:52 PM
July 29Men's 50m ButterflyHeatsSajan Prakash4:02 PM to 4:16 PM
July 29Men's 100m BackstrokeSrihari NatarajHeats4:29 PM to 4:42 PM
July 29Men's 400m FreestyleTBDFinal11:37 PM
July 30Men's 100m Backstroke S9TBDFinal12:18 AM
July 30Men's 50m ButterflySemifinalsTBD12:38 AM/12:44 AM
July 30Men's 100m BackstrokeSemifinalsTBD1:14 AM/1:20 AM
July 30Men's 200m FreestyleHeatsKushagara Rawat3 PM to 3:16 PM
July 30Men's 50m ButterflyFinalSajan Prakash11:37 PM
July 31Men's 200m FreestyleFinalTBD12:13 AM
July 31Men's 100m BackstrokeFinalTBD1:35 AM
July 31Men's 200m ButterflyHeatsSajan Prakash3 PM to 3:11 PM
July 31Men's 50m BackstrokeHeatsSrihari Nataraj3:38 PM to 3:48 PM
July 31Men's 50m BackstrokeSemifinalsTBD11:37 PM or 11:42 PM
July 31Men's 200m ButterflyFinalTBD11:58 PM
August 1Men's 100m ButterflyHeatsSajan Prakash3:42 PM to 3:56 PM
August 1Men's 50m Freestyle S7HeatSuyash Jadhav4:12 PM
August 1Men's 50m Freestyle S7HeatNiranjan Mukundan4:12 PM
August 1Men's 100m ButterflySemifinalsTBD12:27 AM/12:33 AM
August 2Men's 50m Freestyle S7FinalTBD12:46 AM
August 2Men's 50m BackstrokeFinalTBD1:07 AM
August 2Men's 200m BackstrokeHeatsSrihari Nataraj3 PM/3:04 PM/3:07 PM
August 2Men's 1500m FreestyleHeatsKushagara Rawat4:26 PM/4:42 PM
August 2Men's 1500m FreestyleHeatsAdvait Paige4:26 PM/4:42 PM
August 2Men's 200m BackstrokeFinalTBD11:43 PM
August 3Men's 100m ButterflyFinalTBD12:19 AM
August 4Men's 1500m FreestyleFinalTBD12:42 AM

Note: Schedule will be updated based on the swimmers progression from heats to semifinal/final.

CWG 2022 Swimming Telecast & Live Streaming

Select events will be shown live on Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming of the events will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).

Published On July 27, 2022

